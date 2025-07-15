Antler “doubling down” on Europe as targets “outlier” founders with €500,000 initiative

Antler, the early-stage VC firm, is launching a €500,000 initiative supporting European “outlier founders” who want to build "category-defining tech companies”.

Called Antler ONE, the programme launches in September this year and will see "highly selective" founders invited onto the programme.

The founders will receive €200k from Antler with a commitment to invest up to a further €300k in the company’s pre-seed round.

Antler, which backs Swedish vibe coding startup Lovable, says the programme is targeting “outlier” founders across continental Europe, who will be invited to Berlin to build a tech startup.

By “outlier” founders, Singapore-based Antler says it means founders who are “capable of building truly category-defining, multi-billion dollar companies”.

Based on its research, it says these founders are most likely to be founders with technical backgrounds who have experience working for fast-growth tech startups and unicorns.

After an initial phase, founders will either remain in Berlin to scale these businesses, or work with the Antler investment teams in its offices in Munich, Amsterdam and Paris.

Founders receive 1:1 mentoring from Antler investment partners, venture partners and other experienced founders.

They will also have access to Antler’s global talent network, perks for tech tools and services worth $4m, flagship investor events in San Francisco and London and beyond and up to €30m in follow-on investment.

Antler ONE is not an accelerator, as Antler doesn’t take equity in return for participation and it does not guarantee investment for everyone who takes part.

Antler has made investments in Germany, the Netherlands, France and across continental Europe for the last five years and has backed more than 180 startups.

Christoph Klink, partner, Antler, said: “We’re doubling down on the best founders in Europe - with double the capital and a bigger commitment than ever.

“€500k at inception gives the best founders the best chance to raise pre-seed rounds in weeks, not months, and seed rounds in months, not years.

"We want to back true outlier founders who are ready to build category-defining tech companies and make sure the very best founders in Europe have the capital and support they need.”

IMAGE: ANTLER