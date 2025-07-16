Altura acquires Tendara to accelerate European expansion in bid management

Dutch AI-driven bid management startup Altura has acquired Berlin-based Tendara, opening up new opportunities to expand its presence in Germany and assist companies in entering the country’s €500 billion public procurement market — the largest in Europe.

Founded in 2024, Tendara developed its AI software to enable government contractors to find, analyse and win public tenders. Within a year, it attracted high-profile customers in Germany, including AFRY and Datagroup.

As part of the acquisition, Altura plans to migrate Tendara’s German customer base to its AI-powered platform, which helps companies win complex public and private sector tenders.

Matthijs Huiskamp, Founder & CEO of Altura, said:

Germany is Europe’s largest public sector procurement market, and Tendara has achieved impressive growth in the region in a very short amount of time. This acquisition enables us to continue to build out our market leadership in Europe. By enabling bid teams to collaborate more effectively with stakeholders, centralise their data, and enable AI-driven, agentic workflows, we’re laying the foundation for a simpler, more powerful way to navigate complex bids. That applies both to teams that sell into the public sector and to private companies, which are increasingly using formal tenders to reduce procurement risk on complex, high-value purchases.

The acquisition is another step forward for Altura towards achieving its vision of becoming the European leader in Bid Management software.

This comes shortly after the company closed an €8 million Series A funding round in June, led by venture capital firm Octopus Ventures. The fresh capital is fueling its expansion into the UK, marked by the opening of a new London office and the introduction of the first autonomous AI agents in bid management software.

Julian Shergill, Founder and CEO of Tendara, shared:

Tendara’s mission has always been clear: make it easier for companies to win public tenders. Altura has emerged as a leader in bid management, launching in the UK this year. It has demonstrated that it has the team, tech, and scale to expand fast across Europe, and we’re excited to see it carry its vision forward and deliver even greater value to customers in Germany and across the continent.

Since launching its software in 2021, Altura has rapidly built a solid presence in the Benelux region. The software addresses the inefficiencies of managing complex tender and RFP processes, which are typically plagued by time-consuming, repetitive manual work, error risks, and collaboration challenges.

Procurement processes are growing more complex, and bid teams are under pressure to manage increasingly demanding tender and RFP submissions while coordinating input from numerous subject matter experts from the likes of legal, compliance, technical and more. Addressing this complexity is an area where intelligent automation and AI can make a real difference,

Matthijs Huiskamp added.

Altura’s software simplifies the entire bid management process by centralising knowledge, automating workflows, and facilitating organisation-wide collaboration.

An always-on AI co-pilot, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), helps users search internal data, summarise complex information, and generate content. Additionally, the platform automates labor-intensive tasks such as identifying relevant new tenders, providing insights for bid/no-bid decisions, and analysing historical performance.

The company’s industry-first AI agents learn from subject matter experts to draft answers, flag risks, and deliver win-loss insights, freeing bid teams from manual work and allowing them to focus on strategy.

Alongside Octopus Ventures, Altura has also secured investment from Curiosity, Fortino Capital, and P1ST investors’ Perry Oostdam and Pawel Smoczyk.

Lead image: Altura founders | Photo: Uncredited