Altura raises €8M for AI-powered bid management platform

Bid management platform Altura has raised €8 million in Series A funding as it becomes the first to launch autonomous AI agents to help businesses win more public and private sector tenders, particularly as procurement processes grow more complex.

Organisations are increasingly turning to formal tenders and Request for Proposal (RFP) processes to reduce procurement risk, with public tenders alone rising by 28 per cent in the UK in the last three years.

These tenders demand increasingly complex information, creating a mounting burden for bid managers who have to navigate lengthy submission processes while coordinating input from legal, compliance, technical, and other specialist teams.

Altura’s end-to-end platform supports every stage of the bid management lifecycle, centralising knowledge, streamlining workflows, and helping companies win more tenders.

Over the past year, the company has integrated AI tools powered by LLMs to assist with tasks such as searching internal data, summarising complex information, and generating high-quality proposal content.

Beyond writing support, the platform also automates time-consuming tasks like identifying and scraping relevant tenders from across the web, surfacing insights to guide bid/no-bid decisions, and analysing performance to improve future outcomes. An AI co-pilot is always on screen, helping bid managers work faster, smarter, and more strategically.

Matthijs Huiskamp, founder and CEO, Altura, said:

“We see the UK as a perfect next step for Altura. While AI is still in the early stages of adoption in bid management, the UK is one of Europe’s largest markets, with £350 billion spent annually on public sector procurement. With the new Procurement Act, we see an even bigger need for Bid Management software, since this will enable and encourage even more companies to participate in the tenders. This creates more demand for software such as ours that helps companies work more efficiently to win more bids.”

With the new funding, Altura is introducing true agentic AI capabilities that actively complete tasks and make decisions on workers’ behalf, solving some of the most time-consuming and complex challenges bid managers face today.

According to Huiskamp:

“Our autonomous AI agents draw on that collective knowledge to draft answers, flag risks and surface win-loss insights, freeing teams from copy-paste work so they can focus on strategy. This investment accelerates that vision and our London launch brings it into one of the world’s busiest tender markets, giving UK organisations the speed and clarity they need to win more deals.”

Octopus Ventures led the round, with existing investors Fortino Capital, Curiosity VC and Perry Oostdam & Pawel Smoczyk of P1ST investors also participating.

Constanza Diaz, Investor at Octopus Ventures, said:

“Bid management is an essential function in many companies, directly linked to companies’ top-line growth. Altura is redefining what modern bid processes look like through its AI-powered solution, giving teams the automation and insights they need to operate at the next level. We are proud to welcome Altura to the Octopus Ventures portfolio and support the team in its UK expansion.”

The funding will also be used to scale operations and expand into the UK market with a new London office.

Lead image: Altura founders Matthijs Huiskamp and Jordi van der Hek. Photo: uncredited.