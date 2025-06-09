UK legaltech Definely secures $30M to boost global reach and AI development

UK legaltech company Definely has raised $30 million in Series B funding to accelerate its global expansion and AI product roadmap. This additional funding brings the total amount raised by Definely since its inception to $40 million.

Launched in 2020 by Nnamdi Emelifeonwu and Feargus MacDaei, Definely was born from lived experience, including that of co-founder MacDaeid, who is registered blind after being diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition at age 11. Throughout his life, he consistently faced challenges in accessing information efficiently, overcoming these through the use of different types of technology. His unique professional experience has fundamentally shaped Definely's product.

Definely meets lawyers where they are by integrating within Microsoft Word, rather than operating on a separate system or platform.

The products allow lawyers to retain contextual understanding of legal documents by instantly surfacing relevant information within and across contracts.

Overall, Definely expects customers to see at least a 40 per cent speed improvement in their workflows using its latest AI product, Enhance, versus a traditional manual approach.

Definely almost tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2024, following a rapid increase in customer growth.

Now trusted by over 100 in-house legal teams and private practice firms, its customers include top Magic Circle and White Shoe firms, including A&O Shearman, Slaughter and May, DLA Piper, and Dentons, and in-house corporate counsel for blue-chip companies such as BT Group, Deloitte, and P&O Cruises.

Definitely has gained strong traction in the US market, which now accounts for 30 per cent of its revenue.

According to Nnamdi Emelifeonwu, co-founder and CEO of Definely:

“As a business, we are deeply committed to building human-first products, leveraging generative AI not for the sake of it – but to solve real and tangible problems that lawyers face today. As a former lawyer myself, I witnessed some of these problems first-hand. This funding will allow us to invest further in developing and integrating our products. We recently launched our first agentic product, ‘Enhance’, which has been well received by our customers, and have a series of further exciting features in the pipeline.”

The round includes Revaia. Alumni Ventures, Beacon Capital, and Clio. Early investors, including Octopus Ventures, Zrosk Investment Management. The Raine Group, and Cornerstone VC have also participated in the round.

Morgan Kessous, Partner at Revaia said:

“We are proud to lead Definely’s Series B and support a company that is setting the standard for AI-powered legal technology. With enterprise-grade products already live and gaining strong traction, Definely is now accelerating both its AI roadmap and international expansion - a journey we are excited to support. The transaction is also marking our first investment in the UK since opening our London office, which is an important milestone for Revaia.”

The company has a team of 84 employees, which is projected to surpass 100 in H2 2025.

The latest fundraise will support further expansion, with key employees moving to the East Coast where Definely has recently appointed a US-based General Manager.

Lead image: Nnamdi Emelifeonwu and Feargus MacDaeid from Definely. Photo: uncredited.