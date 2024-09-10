Biotech firm NanoSyrinx raises £10M for nano syringe delivery platform

Synthetic biotech company NanoSyrinx, developers of nano syringes as a novel platform for targeted intracellular delivery of biologic therapeutics, today announced that it has closed a £10 million financing round.

NanoSyrinx’s platform is based around naturally occurring ‘nano syringes' that are engineered to selectively deliver peptide and protein payloads—including functional gene editors and a range of other enzymes—directly to the cytosol of targeted cells.

The funding will support further advancement of NanoSyrinx’s technology platform to accelerate the development of biologic therapeutics against a pipeline of previously ‘undruggable’ intracellular targets.

The Company also announced the appointment of Dr. Edwin Moses as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Edwin is a renowned entrepreneur and C-level executive in the life sciences industry, bringing over 30 years of Board-level experience from over 20 life science companies.

Dr. Edwin Moses, Chairman, NanoSyrinx, commented:

“NanoSyrinx’s technology promises to make a tremendous positive difference to the very challenging problem of intracellular delivery of therapeutics. I am delighted to join the Board and help build on the momentum of this latest fundraiser to support the Company and its leadership team in further developing this unique platform, which has the potential to create enormous value and make a real difference to patients’ lives.”

BGF, Octopus Ventures, and M Ventures co-led the round, with support from existing investors IQ Capital and Meltwind. Global medicines company Eli Lilly and Company also participated.

Lucy Edwardes Jones, Investor at BGF, said:

“While huge advances have been made in the field of biologic therapies, the delivery challenge remains a key bottleneck. We are excited by the potential of NanoSyrinx’s unique technology to unlock this, enabling promising new drugs to reach previously inaccessible disease targets in the body.”

Lead image: Freepix.