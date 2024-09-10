Brightflow SAS secures €16.5M for minimally invasive heart failure solution

Brightflow SAS, a privately held pioneer in the field of long-term percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to treat end-stage heart failure patients has raised €16.5M in equity Series A funding.

Brightflow’s objective is to develop a fully percutaneous long-term right ventricular (RV) mechanical circulatory support to treat end-stage heart failure in patients with severe RV dysfunction.

RV dysfunction is reported in three million patients in Europe and the US; it can be isolated or associated with left ventricular dysfunction. RV dysfunction dramatically impacts patient outcomes, and median survival is reduced to two to three years.

Mechanical surgical support is rarely implanted because the peri-operative mortality rate ranges from 30 to 50%. Minimally invasive, low-risk solutions will save more patients.

According to Sophie Humbert, CEO at Brightflow:

“This financing is testament to the strength of our technology and to our promise to create the first long-term blood pump that can be delivered safely and effectively without open-heart surgery”

The round was led by new investors VIVES Partners (Belgium), Majycc Innovation Santé - UI Investissement (France), BNP Paribas Development (France) and international business angels, with continued participation from the existing syndicate of GO Capital and Karista.

“Brightflow has a world-class founding medical team led by highly qualified executive and technical colleagues, the company has all the assets required to transform Brightflow’s innovative approach into an effective product addressing a highly unmet medical need,” said Philippe Durieux, managing partner at VIVES Partners.

“As long-term investors, we are proud to be part of the syndicate that should bring Brightflow to its first in-human implantations. We are convinced that the expert team, led by seasoned medtech executives Sophie Humbert (CEO) and Lars Bredenbreuker (CTO), will transform the percutaneous approach devised by Pr. Pascal Lim into a commercial product,” said David Moreau, investment director, BNP Paribas Development.

Proceeds from the financing will fund the company’s major strategic initiatives through to early 2026, including completion of product development and first compassionate implantations.

Lead image: Brightflow