Retraced secures €15M for fashion brands' sustainability management

Retraced, a platform that enables fashion and textile brands to digitize and trace their supply chains, has announced the successful completion of a €15 million Series A funding round.

The round was led by Partech, one of the largest tech investment platforms in Europe, with participation from previous investors Alante Capital, Alstin Capital, Samaipata, and F-Log Ventures. This significant investment will advance Retraced’s mission to make sustainability management more effective and accessible for companies in the fashion and textile industry worldwide.

Retraced enables fashion and textile companies to digitize and trace their supply chains, efficiently manage compliance data, and achieve greater transparency, from raw materials to finished products. With this advanced platform focused on supplier data collection, all stakeholders in textile and fashion supply chains can connect and collaborate.

With sustainability becoming a critical component of brand strategy, Retraced is committed to developing leading solutions that enable companies to comply with evolving regulations in the EU and worldwide, enhance transparency, and deliver on their sustainability promises. The new funds will be instrumental in driving Retraced's platform vision forward. With the usage of AI and process automations, Retraced aims to make supply chain sustainability more efficient and effective. This will help to maximize the positive impact on supply chains, while keeping the financial burden of compliance management under control. End consumers will play a central role for Retraced as well.

With the development of a European Digital Product Passport (DPP) for consumers, Retraced will help fashion and textile companies to better engage with the customers. More than 150 fashion brands like Desigual, Victoria Secret, Pangaia, Calzedonia, Tom Tailor, Marc O Polo and Finisterre already use Retraced to connect and collaborate with their 15,000+ suppliers on the platform.

Retraced is dedicated to helping brands not only meet but exceed their sustainability objectives, ensuring that their products are responsibly sourced, manufactured, and marketed. The company’s comprehensive platform provides the tools and insights needed for brands to navigate the complexities of supply chain transparency and regulatory compliance effectively.

“We are excited to continue supporting Retraced on their path to market leadership in textile supply chains as part of their Series A funding. Since our initial investment, the company has shown significant progress, and

we expect that the demand for Retraced's software will further gain momentum following the EU Supply Chain Directive (CSDDD) that came into effect in July.” Alexander Meyer-Scharenberg, Senior Investment Manager at Alstin Capital.

“This funding round marks a pivotal moment for Retraced. As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, our mission to simplify sustainability management and make it more effective is more important than ever. With the support of our investors, we are well-positioned to continue developing our platform, empowering fashion brands to meet their sustainability goals and build stronger relationships with their suppliers and their customers.” said Lukas Pünder, CEO and Co-Founder of Retraced.