EV charge point operator Powerdot raises €165M for European expansion

Portuguese EV charge point operator Powerdot has raised €165 million in green financing from ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, ING, MUFG Bank, Santander, and Société Générale to scale its ultra-fast power charging points.

In February 2024, the company raised €100 million, and today’s funding brings its total to over €465 million.

Founded in 2016, Powerdot offers a full range of services, including the installation, operation, and maintenance of charging stations at zero costs for partners and with revenue sharing. The company has expanded its reach to Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Poland.

Luís Santiago Pinto, Powerdot co-founder and CEO, remarked:

“This substantial financing is a testament to our financial partners’ confidence in Powerdot’s vision and operational capabilities. With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our deployment strategy, bringing EV charging solutions to more European locations and supporting widespread transition to sustainable transportation.”

The €165 million green financing facility – with an additional €60 million of uncommitted accordion facility – will expand Powerdot’s network of EV charging points to reach more than 3,100 locations by 2026, enhance the technology and user experience, and grow and develop its team.