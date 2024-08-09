Rcam's tactile surveillance camera receives $25,000 funding from Brave1

Ukrainian defencetech startup Rcam has received $25,000 in funding from Brave1.

The company specialises in battlefield surveillance cameras that detect and coordinate moving objects using object type recognition.

Rcam is developing a tactical-level camera that is almost invisible to the enemy and is designed to monitor the battlefield under the influence of artillery and FPV drones.

It consists of a camera, processor, tablet, and battery.

The camera detects target movement and coordinates using optics and thermal imaging.

The camera image is displayed on the corresponding tablet, and AI monitors enemy movement.

Visibility is provided up to 1 kilometre and up to 500 metres with AI. The camera can withstand 70 degrees, a drop from 3 metres, and heavy rain. If destroyed, it can be replaced in 30 seconds.

The processor unit is hidden in the ground for secrecy and can operate in extreme air temperatures.

The operator can zoom in or out, change the thermal imager's palette, and determine which targets to display.

Further, to facilitate rapid decision-making, Rcam can autonomously transmit processed data, including target locations and classifications, to higher command without operator intervention.

Launched in 2023, Brave1 is a Government of Ukraine platform to bring together innovative companies with ideas and developments that can be used in the defence of Ukraine.

Lead image: Rcam. Photo: uncredited.