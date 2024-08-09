Estonian Viacurrent secures investment from Rockstart

Rockstart, the early-stage accelerator and venture capital firm, has announced its latest investment in Viacurrent, an employee financial wellness platform based in Tallinn, Estonia. The investment, finalized on Wednesday, also saw participation from angel investor Kristjan N. Although the exact funding amount remains confidential, this strategic backing highlights Viacurrent's potential to revolutionize financial health for employees across Europe.

Viacurrent, led by co-founders Hendrik Ojamaa, Arnold Veltmann, Lemmo L., and Johannes Ööpik, is dedicated to empowering employees by providing real-time access to their earned wages and offering a comprehensive financial education hub. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing company time-tracking and accounting systems, allowing employees to monitor their completed shifts and access up to 50% of their earned salary before payday. This innovative approach enables employees to manage their finances more effectively, reducing financial stress and enhancing overall well-being.

Viacurrent’s unique model involves funding salary advances directly, ensuring that the company's cash flow and accounting processes remain unaffected. On payday, the platform automatically adjusts the employee’s salary, deducting the amount that has already been accessed. This system not only supports employees in managing their finances but also helps employers improve recruitment, retention, and productivity by fostering a financially stable workforce.

“We’re thrilled to join Rockstart, helping us achieve our mission to financially include European frontline employees into the society." said Hendrik Ojamaa, CEO and Co-Founder of Viacurrent.

"Rockstart is a great partner for helping us do that, with an extensive network across Europe and first-hand experience at scaling early-stage startups into massive companies.”

With Rockstart’s support, Viacurrent is poised to expand its reach and further its mission to improve financial wellness for employees across Europe