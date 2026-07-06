CurifyLabs bags €12M to automate personalised medicine

Finnish health technology company CurifyLabs has raised €12 million in a Series A funding round to expand its operations in the United States and accelerate the development of its platform for personalised medicine manufacturing. The round was co-led by Sandwater and HealthCap, with participation from Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd.), existing investor Lifeline Ventures, as well as customers and employees in the United States.

Founded in 2021, CurifyLabs develops technology for automated pharmaceutical compounding. Its Compounding System Solution combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipient bases and three-dimensional printing technology to automate the preparation of personalised medicines.

The platform is designed to improve the consistency, precision and speed of compounding compared with conventional manual pharmacy processes and includes integrated quality control features.

CurifyLabs said its technology is used by pharmacies in twenty-one US states and across Europe to prepare personalised medications. As the company expands, it plans to invest further in its supply chain to support its growing network of pharmacy partners.

Commenting on the company's growth and future plans, Charlotta Topelius, founder and CEO of CurifyLabs, said:

This investment reflects the conviction our partners have in what we're building. We have set a high bar for clinical rigour, product quality and customer support, and this funding gives us the resources to raise that bar further.

The funding will be used to expand the company's US operations, strengthen its supply chain, enhance customer support and accelerate product development.

The funding will also support continued development of the CurifyLabs platform, including its latest product, the PharmaPrinter Aurum.