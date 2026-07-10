Nscale secures $1.4B, Proxima Fusion lands €411M, and Invest Europe sees VC rebound

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Alongside the week’s top funding rounds, we’ve highlighted key industry developments, as well as notable trends in European venture activity, investor moves and emerging sectors shaping the current funding landscape.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Hyperscaler Nscale secures £670M credit facility

🇬🇧 Lendable raises $670M for global expansion

🇩🇪 Largest European fusion investment on record sees Proxima Fusion raise €411M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇵🇹 Tekever acquires Cloudsweep and reinforces its commitment to artificial intelligence

🇮🇪 Wayflyer acquires Conjura

🇩🇰 The software company Omnidocs is acquiring the Danish IT company Xink

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 BGF surpasses €5.8B deployed after 15 years backing UK and Irish startups

💸 BAE-backed Expeditions raises €197M fund for European defence startups

🤖 EIFO strengthens Europe's energy independence

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 How WaiV Robotics is solving one of maritime drones' biggest challenges

💊 Meet the startup digitising battlefield medicine

📊 Invest Europe: Venture capital reaches second-highest level on record

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇪 Klarna applies for a US banking licence

🇩🇪 Hamburg on a tear, as Germany witnesses a record 3,000 new startups in six months

📌 June 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Porelio secures €2.4M to scale industrial water treatment materials

🇩🇪 Auxilius raises €1.3M pre-seed to automate enterprise compliance

🇬🇧 Respiro Diagnostics secures £1M to advance lung diagnostics