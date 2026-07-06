June 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

European tech activity in June 2026 was characterised by a recovery in deal volume but a decline in total capital raised compared to May.

The ecosystem recorded 293 funding deals and €8.3 billion raised, compared to 258 deals and €10.5 billion in May, representing a 14 per cent increase in deal activity and a 21 per cent decline in total capital invested.

At the country level, Germany emerged as Europe's leading funding hub, attracting €2.4 billion in investment and replacing the UK, which led in May with €7.9 billion, reflecting a more geographically balanced month for European funding.

Sector dynamics also shifted, with robotics becoming the leading sector after attracting €1.3 billion, replacing cloud as the strongest-performing sector in May.

Exit activity remained stable in June, with 39 exits recorded, unchanged from May, suggesting liquidity conditions held steady despite the softer funding environment.

Our Cate Lawrence, Senior Journalist at Tech.eu, commented on the June numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our monthly report:

“While headline investment volumes softened compared with the previous month, the underlying picture remains encouraging.



The month's largest financings were concentrated in companies developing robotics, AI, security, space and quantum technologies - areas increasingly linked to Europe's ambitions around industrial resilience, digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy.”

For her more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our June report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from June, accounting for 59 per cent of the month’s total funding.