Digital bike ID startup Bikekey secures TÖNNJES investment

Danish digital bike registry Bikekey has secured a strategic investment from German company TÖNNJES , and will use the partnership to take digital bike registration into new markets worldwide.

As the number of bicycles and e-bikes grows, so does the demand for theft protection and proof of ownership - not only for private users, but for cities, insurers, manufacturers and retailers alike.

TÖNNJES provides governments and public authorities worldwide with vehicle registration systems — spanning tamper-proof plates, digital registration and identification solutions.

Bicycles are the newest chapter in that story, and one with stakes beyond theft: when a found bike can be traced back to its owner, it stays out of landfill, extending its usable life and supporting the EU’s green mobility and CO targets. For TÖNNJES, that means entering a micromobility market growing alongside urbanisation and climate action.

In Scandinavia, Bikekey already works with some of the largest insurers in the market, alongside manufacturers, specialist retailers and cycling associations.

“In Denmark, we’ve proven this works. Over 130 bikes are stolen every single day here - and until we built this, almost none of them ever came back,” says René Nørgård, CEO of Bikekey.

“What TÖNNJES brings to the table is decades of trust and authority in vehicle identification on a global scale. Reaching new markets with a partner like that behind us is exactly what we set out to do when we started Bikekey.”

Bikekey’s registration system is already established in Denmark and Norway, with more than 100,000 bikes registered. It will now roll out internationally through TÖNNJES’s long-standing relationships with governments and public bodies in more than 100 countries.



“This partnership realises an ambition we’ve held for a long time: Bringing our expertise in vehicle identification to bicycles,” says Jörn Bertram, Managing Director of TÖNNJES INTERNATIONAL GROUP.