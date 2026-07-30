Highland Europe closes €1.1B Fund VI to back European technology scaleups

Growth-stage venture capital firm Highland Europe has closed a €1.1 billion sixth fund to continue investing in European technology scaleups.

Headquartered in London and Geneva, Highland Europe specialises in growth-stage technology investments. Since its launch in 2012, the firm has raised €3.75 billion across six funds, backed more than 80 companies and completed 30 exits. Its portfolio includes 9fin, AMCS, Bending Spoons, Camunda, EGYM, Featurespace, GetYourGuide, Huel, hyperexponential, ME+EM, Nabla, n8n, Nothing, Wolt and Zwift.

The new fund follows a year in which Highland generated more than €1 billion in liquidity. Recent portfolio milestones include the $3 billion sale of Nexthink, the agreed acquisition of Huel by Danone, the $7.5 billion merger of EGYM and Playlist, and the public listing of Bending Spoons on Nasdaq.

Recent investments include leading the $70 million Series B round for legal AI platform Wordsmith, the $50 million Series B for enterprise AI delivery platform Unframe, and the $105 million Series D for precision agriculture company Ecorobotix.

We are deeply grateful to our limited partners for their continued trust and commitment to Fund VI. Their support enables us to continue backing Europe's most ambitious founders at a transformational moment as AI reshapes every industry,

said Sam Brooks, Partner at Highland Europe.

Highland Europe also announced the promotion of Helena Richardson and Jacob Bernstein to Partner. Richardson joined the firm in 2016, while Bernstein joined in 2017. Both have been involved in a number of the firm's portfolio companies and investments over the past decade.

The new fund will support Highland Europe's continued investments in growth-stage technology companies across Europe. The firm has offices in London and Geneva and a team of 36, including 20 investment professionals.