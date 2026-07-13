European defencetech leader Helsing secures $1.8B Series E at $18B valuation

Helsing, Europe's leading defence AI company, today announces it has raised $1.8 billion in a Series E, valuing the company at US$18 billion.



New and existing investors participated in the round, including Dragoneer Investment Group, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Disruptive, Iconiq, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, JPMorganChase, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), General Catalyst, Plural, and Stepstone.



Investor demand significantly exceeded the available allocation, reflecting strong and growing confidence in AI-driven and software-defined defence technology. The company remains predominantly European-owned, underscoring its deep roots in Europe.



The Board of Helsing remains unchanged with Co-Chairmen Daniel Ek and Tom Enders, and members Jeannette zu Fürstenberg and Denis Mercier, alongside the company's founders.

Helsing develops AI software and autonomous systems for military and national security applications. Founded in 2021, the company builds software that combines data from drones, radar, satellites, cameras and other sensors into a single real-time operational picture, helping armed forces detect threats, track targets and make faster, more informed decisions.

Rather than replacing human operators, its AI is designed to support commanders by processing large volumes of battlefield data and integrating with existing military platforms from multiple manufacturers.

In recent years, Helsing has expanded beyond software into autonomous defence systems, including AI-powered strike drones capable of operating in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments, as well as underwater surveillance technologies for protecting critical infrastructure and monitoring maritime activity.

Working with governments and defence organisations across Europe, the company focuses on providing the AI infrastructure that enables military forces to deploy autonomous systems, improve situational awareness and increase operational effectiveness while keeping humans responsible for key decisions.

This latest investment will accelerate Helsing's mission to develop and integrate entirely new AI platforms into the defence capabilities of its growing number of partner nations. Helsing's existing investors include Prima Materia, Accel, and Greenoaks.



