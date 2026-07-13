Doctorsa raises €1M to expand global telemedicine platform for travellers

Doctorsa, a platform connecting travellers with doctors across 40 countries worldwide, has raised €1 million in funding.

PranaVentures led the investment, which also saw participation from Vento and 40Jemz Ventures.

Founded in Milan by Nadia Neytcheva and Francesco Maria Serino and operating under the Doctorsa brand since 2023, the platform has already supported over 250,000 travellers in three years via its 24/7 digital healthcare assistance service.

The platform provides users with instant access to a network of over 550 doctors across 40 countries, offering video consultations, clinical advice and, where appropriate, prescriptions.

Rather than relying on subscriptions, users simply describe their symptoms on the platform and are typically matched with a doctor within 5 minutes. Consultations take place immediately via video call in English, with competitive pricing starting from €20. Through this model, Doctorsa addresses the urgent-care segment of digital health, specifically tailored to the needs of international travellers.

Against the backdrop of rapid growth in agentic commerce within the travel sector, Doctorsa is introducing agentic AI solutions to healthcare. The company has developed a proprietary Agentic Booking infrastructure built on open-standard interfaces, allowing users to request and book medical consultations directly through their preferred AI assistant while retaining full control over the booking process.

"Healthcare has spent decades asking people to adapt to its processes. We think it's time the system adapted to people instead," said Nadia Neytcheva, CEO of Doctorsa.

"Our goal is to make fast access to a trusted doctor a seamless part of every travel experience, not something people have to scramble for when things go wrong.

Our growth shows that travellers value transparency, speed, and choice, even in a sector that has traditionally put consumers second. With PranaVentures' backing, we're ready to accelerate the adoption of this model through partnerships with travel companies, insurers, employers and global platforms.”



"Doctorsa sits at the intersection of several powerful long-term trends: the continued growth of international travel, the rapid adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for accessible, immediate digital healthcare services, said Sergio Scalzi, Investment Manager at PranaVentures.

"In just a few years, the team has demonstrated strong execution capabilities, building a scalable platform with a distinctive international positioning. With this investment, we are strengthening our commitment to the Future of Health, a vertical with significant opportunities for innovation and long-term value creation”.



The capital raised through PranaVentures' first fund, combined with the firm's operational support, will enable Doctorsa to strengthen its position in existing markets and accelerate its international expansion. A key focus will be the United States, where US citizens already account for approximately 40 per cent of the platform's patients.

The company will also roll out its B2B offering for travel operators, insurance companies, and businesses looking to integrate global digital healthcare services into their customer offerings or employee welfare programmes.