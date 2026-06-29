P101 expands into seed investing with PranaVentures integration and €100M fund

Italian VC P101 has integrated PranaVentures, an operational venture capital company specialising in Seed investments. The combination brings together more than €600 million in assets raised, creating an Italian firm capable of supporting startups from Pre-Seed and Seed stages through to international scale-up rounds, providing capital, operational skills, an international network, and follow-on capabilities.

Today, the combined portfolio includes more than 80 active companies that generated approximately €2 billion in aggregate revenue in 2025 and employed over 5,500 people.

Through the integration, P101 expands its investment platform to directly cover the seed segment, further strengthening the team led by Managing Partner Andrea Di Camillo with the highly specialised expertise developed by PranaVentures.

The Seed investment strategy will continue to be led by Lisa Di Sevo, Founder of PranaVentures, together with Guido Giordano, Partner, ensuring continuity with the model established since 2021 and with the same distinctive approach to seed investing, based on close collaboration with founders, operational expertise and hands-on support across technology, finance and go-to-market execution.

Following the transaction, fundraising has begun for Prana101, the first fund of the new platform, targeting €100 million, with a first closing expected by year-end.

Prana101 will focus on Pre-Seed and Seed investments in Italian and European technology startups, backing founders building companies at the forefront of major technology-driven transformations, particularly those enabled by artificial intelligence, next-generation digital infrastructure and innovative services for businesses and consumers.

Andrea Di Camillo, Founder and Managing Partner of P101 SGR, commented:

"The integration of PranaVentures strengthens our position in Seed investing and lays the foundations for a new venture capital model in Italy. The market increasingly requires stronger, more specialised and better-capitalised platforms capable of competing at a European level.

Together with the PranaVentures team, we will continue building a more comprehensive, institutional and competitive venture capital platform, with the ambition of surpassing €1 billion in assets under management over time."





Lisa Di Sevo, Founder of PranaVentures, said:

"AI has fundamentally reshaped the economics of company building, reducing the capital requirements of early-stage startups by up to 70 per cent while increasing execution speed by as much as eightfold. In this new environment, speed of decision-making and operational efficiency have become as important as access to capital.

Through our partnership with P101, PranaVentures evolves while preserving the principles that have defined our approach since inception — deep seed-stage expertise, hands-on operational support and close proximity to founders.



At the same time, we strengthen that model with greater capital resources, enhanced follow-on capabilities and access to a broader institutional and international network.”



