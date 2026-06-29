Subatron secures €162K to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges

Swiss engineering startup Subatron has obtained €162,000 (CHF 150,000) from Venture Kick to develop a new generation of underwater communication technology.

The solution aims to enable faster, more reliable data transmission beneath the surface, improving real-time connectivity for underwater vehicles, divers, and monitoring systems. Communication underwater remains a major technological challenge.

Conventional wireless systems perform poorly below the surface, often offering limited range, slow data transmission, and unreliable connections. These limitations restrict real-time decision-making and reduce operational efficiency in fields such as marine research, infrastructure inspection, offshore operations, and defence.

Subatron addresses this challenge with a wireless communication platform designed specifically for underwater environments. Combining proprietary hardware with advanced signal processing, the technology enables stable, real-time data transmission over longer distances than conventional systems. The platform can be integrated into autonomous underwater vehicles.

Subatron targets the underwater communication and monitoring technology market with a scalable communication platform for divers, autonomous underwater vehicles, sensor networks, and security applications, and is already working with pilot customers and industry partners across Switzerland and Europe.

The funding will support pilot deployments, product industrialisation, certification, international business development, and the expansion of the company’s IP portfolio ahead of its market entry in Switzerland and Europe.

“Winning Venture Kick Stage 3 is a strong validation of both our technology and business potential. The program has helped us sharpen our strategy, expand our network, and accelerate the commercialisation of our underwater communication platform,” highlighted CEO and co-founder Samira Baumann.

Lead image: Subatron CTO Mathias Werder, CEO Samira Baumann, and CBO Alissa Wyss. Photo: uncredited.

