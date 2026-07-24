UK government AI Taskforce chaired by Lord Vallance launches

An AI unit has been set up at the centre of the UK government to drive overall AI strategy, following a major AI shakeup inside the government this week. The unit, called the Prime Minister's AI Taskforce, will be led by new AI minister Kanishka Narayan and report to Downing Street.

It aims to transform public services with AI and help drive growth and AI adoption across the country. The government claims it is the first time AI will be positioned at the centre of government.

The setting up of the unit, which will be chaired by Lord Vallance, follows a major AI shakeup inside the government, under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The changes saw Narayan appointed AI minister, who will attend cabinet meetings, and the axing of department of science, innovation and technology (DSIT) as a standalone entity.

The government gave few details about the unit’s remit but said the unit would learn lessons from the Vaccines Taskforce, which, it said, showed it can “drive extraordinary outcomes and deliver real benefits for people across the country”.

The unit will report to cabinet secretary Antonia Romeo, the head of the civil service and Narayan and will be based with first secretary of state Louise Haigh in the new office for the prime minister and the cabinet (OPMC). Responsibility for the existing AI Security Institute will move to the OPMC, the government said.

Burnham said: "AI is rapidly changing our world and we need to make sure it works for everyone. The opportunities are huge if we get it right and I want AI to power a new industrial revolution that drives good growth in every postcode. Lord Vallance is a true public servant with decades of experience, expertise and a track record of delivery. I’m delighted he’ll be chairing the AI Taskforce, putting AI at the centre of all our work to change people’s lives for the better."