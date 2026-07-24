CuspAI bags $450M, Resist.UA launches €50M fund, and DSIT axed

This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Alongside the week’s top funding rounds, we’ve highlighted key industry developments, as well as notable trends in European venture activity, investor moves and emerging sectors shaping the current funding landscape.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Jeff Bezos and Sovereign AI back CuspAI in $450M raise

🇩🇪 Augustus secures $180M Series B

🇩🇪 Robotics startup Humanoid hits $1.35B valuation with $152M Series A

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Einride acquires electric vehicle charging startup Flipturn for $38 million

🇬🇧 Lightning Reach acquired by ETG as mission-driven govtech group expands portfolio

🇵🇱 SINGU expands industrial maintenance capabilities through QRmaint acquisition

🇬🇧 $87M deal enables global swoop for UK's Secaro

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Airbus anchors €500M European defence tech fund as E2D makes first investment in Alta Ares

💵 Resist.UA launches €50M European fund to scale Ukraine's battlefield-proven defencetech

💸 EHE Ventures opens second cohort for £15m fund backing AI-native firms

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 AI minister to attend cabinet, as DSIT axed

💵 Revolut confirms fresh secondary share sale, at reported $115BN valuation

🌬️ Voodin consortium secures €48M EU grant to build Spain’s first automated wooden blade factory

📡 Recommended reads and listens

When Hollywood feared AI, Filmustage bet on pre-production instead

🤖 Google Cloud and NVIDIA power microagi's embodied AI ambitions

🤖 kausable raises €12M to rethink how AI learns

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇪 Y Combinator startup Scape emerges from stealth with $3.2M to rethink email

🇬🇧 Ossprey secures $2.65M to stop software supply chain attacks

🇪🇸 PageMind raises €1.2M to scale AI for e-commerce product discovery

🇨🇭 goNEON Agentic Systems secures €160,000 to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure planning

🇮🇸 Sowilo raises pre-seed to expand AI-powered fashion product intelligence platform