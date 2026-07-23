PageMind raises €1.2M to scale AI for e-commerce product discovery

Spanish AI startup PageMind has raised €1.2 million in funding to accelerate the development of its e-commerce optimisation platform, expand its team and support international growth, with the United States identified as its primary target market. The round was led by 4Founders Capital, with participation from David Martín, CEO of Tradeinn, and Javier Pérez-Tenessa, co-founder of 4Founders Capital and eDreams.

Founded by Jaume Portell, PageMind develops an AI platform that helps e-commerce businesses optimise product content to improve how products are discovered, understood and recommended across digital channels and AI-powered search engines. The platform analyses consumer behaviour and search intent to generate product descriptions, buying guides, comparison pages and FAQs, while deploying conversational AI assistants and optimising product visibility for AI search platforms.

The company is addressing changes in online product discovery as consumers increasingly rely on AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to research and compare products. As AI-generated search becomes more widely adopted, retailers face growing pressure to ensure product information is structured and optimised for AI-driven recommendations and search results.

PageMind's platform also provides analytics on product content and sales performance, enabling businesses to identify the factors influencing product discovery and conversion across digital channels.

Traffic no longer depends exclusively on traditional search engines or performance marketing campaigns, but increasingly on AI systems that interpret, recommend and synthesise information from multiple sources. PageMind was created to help e-commerce businesses adapt to this new paradigm and turn it into a competitive advantage,

said Jaume Portell, founder and CEO of PageMind.

The funding will support further platform development, team expansion and the company's international expansion as it scales its AI-powered product discovery technology.