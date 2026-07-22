Ossprey secures $2.65M to stop software supply chain attacks

UK software supply chain security startup Ossprey has raised $2.65 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round to accelerate product development, expand its engineering and commercial teams, and support international growth. The round was led by Episode 1 Ventures, with participation from Osney Capital and Octopus Ventures.

Founded by Nate Dunning and David Read, Ossprey develops software supply chain security technology that helps organisations detect malicious code hidden within open-source software packages before it reaches production environments. The platform continuously scans open-source packages for malware, enabling development teams to secure their software without slowing engineering workflows.

The company was founded in response to growing software supply chain security risks as AI accelerates modern software development. Around 90 per cent of enterprise software relies on open-source components, while attackers are increasingly embedding malicious code within trusted packages to infiltrate organisations through legitimate development workflows.

As AI coding assistants accelerate software development and increase the volume of code entering production, securing the software supply chain has become increasingly important.

We founded Ossprey because existing approaches weren't designed for the pace modern engineering teams now operate at. Organisations shouldn't have to choose between shipping software quickly and building it securely.

This investment allows us to continue developing technology that helps organisations build safely at AI speed while expanding our reach internationally,

said Nate Dunning, CEO of Ossprey.

The company plans to continue expanding across the UK, Europe and North America, focusing on enterprise organisations building software at scale, while preparing for a larger funding round to support its next stage of growth.