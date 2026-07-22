Revolut confirms fresh secondary share sale, at reported $115BN valuation

Revolut has confirmed that it has started a fresh secondary share sale, valuing the digital bank at a reported $115bn.

The sale will allow some Revolut employees to cash in on their shares, which, according to Bloomberg, are valued at $2,017 each.

Revolut said: "We can confirm that a secondary share sale process is underway. As is standard, we won't comment on the details while the process is ongoing, and we'll provide an update once it has completed."

According to an internal message from Revolut CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky sent to Revolut staff, reported by Bloomberg, Storonsky said: “I’m glad that you now have another opportunity to realise liquidity on your shares.

“Revolut’s momentum over the past twelve months, underpinned by the strong fundamentals of the business and our continued expansion into new markets, has attracted significant demand from new and existing investors."

Last year, Revolut carried out secondary transactions that priced the company at $75bn, up from $45bn in 2024.

Revolut has over 75m retail customers globally.

Earlier this year it won a UK banking licence, and it has applied for a banking licence in the US and France.

Employee share sales have become popular in recent years with startups, as they look to offer liquidity options for employees and a way of bringing on new investors, amid a drying up of the IPO market.