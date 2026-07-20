goNEON Agentic Systems secures €160K to accelerate AI-powered infrastructure planning

ETH spin-off goNEON Agentic Systems has secured €160,000 (CHF150,000) in funding from Venture Kick to accelerate the development of its agentic AI platform for infrastructure planning.

The funding comes as infrastructure planning continues to face significant efficiency challenges. The sector still relies on manual engineering workflows, disconnected software, and time-intensive analyses. As projects become more complex and budgets tighter, evaluating multiple design alternatives remains a slow and resource-intensive process.

goNEON addresses these challenges with an AI-powered platform that automatically generates infrastructure designs based on engineering requirements, local regulations, and real-world constraints. Rather than replacing engineers, the platform supports decision-making by rapidly generating technically feasible planning options, enabling teams to assess and refine projects in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods.

By allowing engineers to generate and evaluate infrastructure scenarios in minutes instead of weeks, the platform enables planning teams to explore significantly more design alternatives while maintaining engineering standards and regulatory compliance.

The technology has been developed by Raphael Eder (CEO) and Dr Lukas Ballo (CTO), who combine expertise in entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and urban planning to build AI solutions that improve the way infrastructure projects are planned and delivered.

Venture Kick helped us make the leap from research to customers. It pushed us to validate the market early, connected us with an exceptional network of founders and investors, and gave us the momentum to build a global company,

said CEO Raphael Eder.

The new funding from Venture Kick will help goNEON prioritise pilot projects with the strongest market potential, transform its most repeatable planning workflows into scalable product modules, and validate the use cases that will form the foundation of its broader infrastructure planning platform.



