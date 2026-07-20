European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.7B

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were artificial intelligence (€1.6 billion), healthtech (€622.6 million), and software (€94.2 million). At the country level, 🇩🇪 Germany took first place (€1.7 billion), followed by 🇸🇪 Sweden (€620.5 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€231.9 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount





GERMANY: European defencetech leader Helsing secures $1.8B Series E at $18B valuation

secures $1.8B Series E at $18B valuation SWEDEN: Neko Health raises $700M as demand grows for preventive health scans

raises $700M as demand grows for preventive health scans SWITZERLAND: SWISSto12 raises $70M Series C to scale multi-orbit business

raises $70M Series C to scale multi-orbit business GERMANY: Microagi has received $55M in investment

received $55M in investment UK: Valarian raises $50M in Series A funding

raises $50M in Series A funding UK: Greenjets raises €35M Series A with NATO backing

raises €35M Series A with NATO backing UK: Velocity raises $38M in Series A funding

raises $38M in Series A funding FRANCE: Syntetica raises $30M Series A for circular nylon recycling

raises $30M Series A for circular nylon recycling UK: Risk Ledger raises £24M in Series B funding

raises £24M in Series B funding NETHERLANDS: Monumental secures $32M Series B to accelerate construction automation

secures $32M Series B to accelerate construction automation NETHERLANDS: Raxio raises $30M in extension funding

raises $30M in extension funding UK: BGF invests £20M in Urban Zoo to drive global growth

invests £20M in Urban Zoo to drive global growth UK: Applied Computing lands $20M to expand foundation AI for energy

lands $20M to expand foundation AI for energy NETHERLANDS: Dutch Clean Tech raises €15M after acquiring 25% stake in Guatemalan drinking water firm Agua del Mariscal

raises €15M after acquiring 25% stake in Guatemalan drinking water firm Agua del Mariscal GERMANY: Expeditions, Hensoldt, Heliad, and existing investors are investing €15M Series A in Project Q

investing €15M Series A in Project Q UK: Meticulous has raised $15M in a Series A

raised $15M in a Series A GERMANY: Skalar snaps €12M from Headline to build a tax and accounting firm designed around AI

snaps €12M from Headline to build a tax and accounting firm designed around AI SPAIN: Kintai raises €10M in a Series A round led by Barlon Capital

raises €10M in a Series A round led by Barlon Capital SPAIN: Wenea raises €10M to expand its electric vehicle charging network in Spain

raises €10M to expand its electric vehicle charging network in Spain UK: ABB, Axpo, DNV, and VERBUND back Gridcog in a $10M round to enhance modelling of critical energy projects

round to enhance modelling of critical energy projects NETHERLANDS: Nopan raises €7.2M to date for payment performance platform Nopan

raises €7.2M to date for payment performance platform Nopan NETHERLANDS: Promptwatch raises €6M to expand its end-to-end AI search optimisation platform

raises €6M to expand its end-to-end AI search optimisation platform UK: Silicon Microgravity secures €7.08M to scale its GPS-free sensing and navigation tech

secures €7.08M to scale its GPS-free sensing and navigation tech FINLAND: Hyperion Robotics secures $7.4M to expand robotic construction

secures $7.4M to expand robotic construction FRANCE: ENGO raises €5.1M to advance lightweight smart sports eyewear

raises €5.1M to advance lightweight smart sports eyewear UK: Prolo raises £4.2M to modernise construction procurement

raises £4.2M to modernise construction procurement SWEDEN: Float raises €4.5M Series A to bridge Europe's funding gap

raises €4.5M Series A to bridge Europe's funding gap UK: Cue raises £3.7M for its AI-powered customer service platform

raises £3.7M for its AI-powered customer service platform GERMANY: TGFS Technology Founders Fund Saxony and SBG – Saxon Investment Company are investing €4M in MAIA

investing €4M in MAIA AUSTRIA: Sodex Innovations secures €4M to bring real-time intelligence to construction sites

secures €4M to bring real-time intelligence to construction sites UK: Saible raises £2.9M to tackle construction's chronic late-payment crisis

raises £2.9M to tackle construction's chronic late-payment crisis DENMARK: Visibuilt raises €3.3M from EIFO and Unconventional Ventures to grow roads from fungi instead of paving them with oil

raises €3.3M from EIFO and Unconventional Ventures to grow roads from fungi instead of paving them with oil UK: Juno Bio secures $3.8M and opens first sequencing lab dedicated to women's health

secures $3.8M and opens first sequencing lab dedicated to women's health BELGIUM: Sightera Biosciences closes €3M pre-seed to expand its patient-derived AI drug discovery platform

closes €3M pre-seed to expand its patient-derived AI drug discovery platform UK: Tyred raises £2.5M in funding

funding TÜRKİYE: Pulpo secured $2.7M in a bridge funding round

secured $2.7M in a bridge funding round ITALY: Nous secures €2.3M+ seed funding to scale Koncentra

secures €2.3M+ seed funding to scale Koncentra GERMANY: The business angel network Companisto is investing €2.1M in Energyminer

investing €2.1M in Energyminer GERMANY: NextGO Epi raises €2M pre-seed funding

raises €2M pre-seed funding SWEDEN: InfiniNode secures €2M to scale on-chip data movement technology

secures €2M to scale on-chip data movement technology FRANCE: Mio emerges from stealth with €1.9M to build an AI colleague that lives inside Slack

Mio emerges from stealth with €1.9M to build an AI colleague that lives inside Slack SPAIN: BZERO closes a $1.5M seed round to accelerate the production of compostable bioplastics

closes a $1.5M seed round to accelerate the production of compostable bioplastics UK: Arq secures $1.4M pre-seed for quantum internet technology

secures $1.4M pre-seed for quantum internet technology FINLAND: Cornea Sense lands €1.1M+ pre-seed to develop non-invasive corneal hydration measurement

lands €1.1M+ pre-seed to develop non-invasive corneal hydration measurement UK: StratX raises $1.19M to tackle landfill methane with living biocovers

raises $1.19M to tackle landfill methane with living biocovers ITALY: Doctorsa raises €1M to expand global telemedicine platform for travellers

raises €1M to expand global telemedicine platform for travellers SPAIN: Sensesbit closes a €1M funding round to accelerate its international expansion in Europe and America

closes a €1M funding round to accelerate its international expansion in Europe and America SPAIN: SoccerSolver closes an €850,000 pre-seed round to boost its AI-powered sports planning platform

closes an €850,000 pre-seed round to boost its AI-powered sports planning platform UK: Edtech Gaia Learning raises £400,000 in equity investment

raises £400,000 in equity investment CZECH REPUBLIC: HTG Medical raises €450,000 and secures MDR certification to automate ICU urine monitoring

raises €450,000 and secures MDR certification to automate ICU urine monitoring SWEDEN: Liveday raises €270.000 in new funding

raises €270.000 in new funding TÜRKİYE: Kant Labs received a $250,000 investment from Anka Ventures

received a $250,000 investment from Anka Ventures SWITZERLAND: RAROG secures €162,000 to turn everyday devices into life-saving rescue beacons

secures €162,000 to turn everyday devices into life-saving rescue beacons ROMANIA: Deeptech startup QuickLegal wins €75,000 Women TechEU Grant

Deeptech startup QuickLegal wins €75,000 Women TechEU Grant SWITZERLAND: Proptech Nestind secures multi-million dollar seed funding

secures multi-million dollar seed funding SWITZERLAND: Cleantech Arrhenius secures seed funding

secures seed funding GERMANY: All About Accuracy receives seven-figure sum investment

receives seven-figure sum investment GERMANY: Ascléa secures an undisclosed sum investment

secures an undisclosed sum investment UKRAINE: Angel One Fund invested in defense startup Vigilant Works

invested in defense startup Vigilant Works SWITZERLAND: CDDS secures seed capital for further development steps

secures seed capital for further development steps SWITZERLAND: valuemize secured a seven-figure sum investment

Exits and M&A activity



