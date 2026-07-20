European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.7B

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were artificial intelligence (€1.6 billion), healthtech (€622.6 million), and software (€94.2 million). At the country level, 🇩🇪 Germany took first place (€1.7 billion), followed by 🇸🇪 Sweden (€620.5 million) and 🇬🇧 the UK (€231.9 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- GERMANY: European defencetech leader Helsing secures $1.8B Series E at $18B valuation
- SWEDEN: Neko Health raises $700M as demand grows for preventive health scans
- SWITZERLAND: SWISSto12 raises $70M Series C to scale multi-orbit business
- GERMANY: Microagi has received $55M in investment
- UK: Valarian raises $50M in Series A funding
- UK: Greenjets raises €35M Series A with NATO backing
- UK: Velocity raises $38M in Series A funding
- FRANCE: Syntetica raises $30M Series A for circular nylon recycling
- UK: Risk Ledger raises £24M in Series B funding
- NETHERLANDS: Monumental secures $32M Series B to accelerate construction automation
- NETHERLANDS: Raxio raises $30M in extension funding
- UK: BGF invests £20M in Urban Zoo to drive global growth
- UK: Applied Computing lands $20M to expand foundation AI for energy
- NETHERLANDS: Dutch Clean Tech raises €15M after acquiring 25% stake in Guatemalan drinking water firm Agua del Mariscal
- GERMANY: Expeditions, Hensoldt, Heliad, and existing investors are investing €15M Series A in Project Q
- UK: Meticulous has raised $15M in a Series A
- GERMANY: Skalar snaps €12M from Headline to build a tax and accounting firm designed around AI
- SPAIN: Kintai raises €10M in a Series A round led by Barlon Capital
- SPAIN: Wenea raises €10M to expand its electric vehicle charging network in Spain
- UK: ABB, Axpo, DNV, and VERBUND back Gridcog in a $10M round to enhance modelling of critical energy projects
- NETHERLANDS: Nopan raises €7.2M to date for payment performance platform Nopan
- NETHERLANDS: Promptwatch raises €6M to expand its end-to-end AI search optimisation platform
- UK: Silicon Microgravity secures €7.08M to scale its GPS-free sensing and navigation tech
- FINLAND: Hyperion Robotics secures $7.4M to expand robotic construction
- FRANCE: ENGO raises €5.1M to advance lightweight smart sports eyewear
- UK: Prolo raises £4.2M to modernise construction procurement
- SWEDEN: Float raises €4.5M Series A to bridge Europe's funding gap
- UK: Cue raises £3.7M for its AI-powered customer service platform
- GERMANY: TGFS Technology Founders Fund Saxony and SBG – Saxon Investment Company are investing €4M in MAIA
- AUSTRIA: Sodex Innovations secures €4M to bring real-time intelligence to construction sites
- UK: Saible raises £2.9M to tackle construction's chronic late-payment crisis
- DENMARK: Visibuilt raises €3.3M from EIFO and Unconventional Ventures to grow roads from fungi instead of paving them with oil
- UK: Juno Bio secures $3.8M and opens first sequencing lab dedicated to women's health
- BELGIUM: Sightera Biosciences closes €3M pre-seed to expand its patient-derived AI drug discovery platform
- UK: Tyred raises £2.5M in funding
- TÜRKİYE: Pulpo secured $2.7M in a bridge funding round
- ITALY: Nous secures €2.3M+ seed funding to scale Koncentra
- GERMANY: The business angel network Companisto is investing €2.1M in Energyminer
- GERMANY: NextGO Epi raises €2M pre-seed funding
- SWEDEN: InfiniNode secures €2M to scale on-chip data movement technology
- FRANCE: Mio emerges from stealth with €1.9M to build an AI colleague that lives inside Slack
- SPAIN: BZERO closes a $1.5M seed round to accelerate the production of compostable bioplastics
- UK: Arq secures $1.4M pre-seed for quantum internet technology
- FINLAND: Cornea Sense lands €1.1M+ pre-seed to develop non-invasive corneal hydration measurement
- UK: StratX raises $1.19M to tackle landfill methane with living biocovers
- ITALY: Doctorsa raises €1M to expand global telemedicine platform for travellers
- SPAIN: Sensesbit closes a €1M funding round to accelerate its international expansion in Europe and America
- SPAIN: SoccerSolver closes an €850,000 pre-seed round to boost its AI-powered sports planning platform
- UK: Edtech Gaia Learning raises £400,000 in equity investment
- CZECH REPUBLIC: HTG Medical raises €450,000 and secures MDR certification to automate ICU urine monitoring
- SWEDEN: Liveday raises €270.000 in new funding
- TÜRKİYE: Kant Labs received a $250,000 investment from Anka Ventures
- SWITZERLAND: RAROG secures €162,000 to turn everyday devices into life-saving rescue beacons
- ROMANIA: Deeptech startup QuickLegal wins €75,000 Women TechEU Grant
- SWITZERLAND: Proptech Nestind secures multi-million dollar seed funding
- SWITZERLAND: Cleantech Arrhenius secures seed funding
- GERMANY: All About Accuracy receives seven-figure sum investment
- GERMANY: Ascléa secures an undisclosed sum investment
- UKRAINE: Angel One Fund invested in defense startup Vigilant Works
- SWITZERLAND: CDDS secures seed capital for further development steps
- SWITZERLAND: valuemize secured a seven-figure sum investment
Exits and M&A activity
- GERMANY: SAP acquires Prior Labs just 18 months after launch in €1B+ deal
- FRANCE: Omio Group to acquire Rail Europe in bid to create global rail travel powerhouse
- AUSTRIA: Salzburg-based energytech FlexPowerHub acquired by Norway's Volue
- GERMANY: Munich-based investment company FairCap is acquiring InterNations
- GERMANY: The French investment company Ardian is acquiring a majority stake in the Berlin-based startup Pflegia
- SWITZERLAND: The American company Apryse is acquiring PDF Tools
- GERMANY: The New York-based software company VisualLogix is acquiring refyne
- NETHERLANDS: Fourthline to merge with Veridas
- AUSTRIA: The Linz-based AI company Ubitec is merging with the German provider aicx
- SWEDEN: Swedish AI startup Plenty Labs acquired by Epidemic Sound shortly after launch
- GERMANY: The British job service Adzuna is acquiring the insolvent Hamburg-based HR growth company Joblift
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