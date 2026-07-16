Hyperion Robotics secures $7.4M to expand robotic construction

Hyperion Robotics, a Finnish physical AI company developing robotic manufacturing technology for infrastructure construction, has raised $7.4 million in a growth funding round to scale its robotic microfactories across Europe. The round was co-led by Course Corrected and the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), with participation from RE Ventures, part of the Romande Energie Group, alongside existing investors Lifeline Ventures, Übermorgen Ventures and PC Rettig Impact & Co.

Hyperion combines robotics, automation and artificial intelligence to manufacture infrastructure components in factory settings close to project sites. At the core of its technology is Forge, a software platform that integrates design, structural engineering, code compliance, robotics and factory operations into a single system.

Compared with conventional construction methods, the company's robotic microfactories can produce infrastructure components up to three times faster while reducing costs by up to 50 per cent and cutting carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent. Hyperion says its approach also uses up to 75 per cent less material than traditional construction by shifting production from labour-intensive building sites to digitally controlled factories.

Fernando De los Rios, CEO of Hyperion Robotics, said the investment will enable the company to scale factory-based manufacturing as Europe faces growing infrastructure renewal needs alongside labour shortages, budget constraints and decarbonisation targets.

We've already built some of the most efficient concrete structures in the world. With this funding, we start delivering at scale, in factories built next to the projects they serve. Europe doesn't have the time, the budget or the labour for construction to keep working the way it has. Physical AI is how we close that gap.

The investment will support the launch of Forge I, Hyperion's first UK microfactory, in Flixborough near Scunthorpe in partnership with LKAB. The facility will manufacture infrastructure components for sectors including energy, utilities, water, data centres and carbon capture.

The funding will also support further development of the Forge platform and the company's expansion across European infrastructure markets.