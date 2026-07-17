Helsing secures $1.8B Series E, Uber acquiring Delivery Hero in €13B deal, and Revolut to launch US bank in 2027

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.7 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Alongside the week’s top funding rounds, we’ve highlighted key industry developments, as well as notable trends in European venture activity, investor moves and emerging sectors shaping the current funding landscape.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 European defencetech leader Helsing secures $1.8B Series E at $18B valuation

🇸🇪 Neko Health raises $700M as demand grows for preventive health scans

🇨🇭 SWISSto12 raises $70M Series C to scale multi-orbit business

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Uber to acquire Delivery Hero in €13B deal, creating platform spanning 99 countries

🇩🇪 SAP acquires Prior Labs just 18 months after launch in €1B+ deal



🇫🇷 Omio Group to acquire Rail Europe in bid to create global rail travel powerhouse

🇦🇹 Salzburg-based energytech FlexPowerHub acquired by Norway's Volue

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Acurio Ventures launches €115M fund to unlock liquidity in Europe's VC secondary market

💰 SuperCharger Ventures launches Fund I to back global edtech and future-of-work startups

💵 Norrsken Evolve plants roots in Amsterdam after €62M fund close

💸 British Business Bank backs EQT Life Sciences with €25M commitment

🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 Revolut to launch US bank in 2027, says US boss

🚗 Finland clears Bliq.ai for driverless vehicle operations

🚀 Scaling startups create Europe's most successful founders, Antler finds

🌬️ Five startups spearhead coalition to put small air quality sensors at the heart of EU clean air policy



📡 Recommended reads and listens

🔋 Pollen is building the battery-swapping network electric motorcycles have been waiting for

🇺🇦 Why the best time to invest in Ukraine is now

🤖 Why TensorX believes Europe's AI race will be decided by who owns the GPUs

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 Nous secures €2.3M+ seed funding to scale Koncentra

🇬🇧 Arq secures $1.4M pre-seed for quantum internet technology

🇮🇹 Doctorsa raises €1M to expand global telemedicine platform for travellers

🇨🇿 HTG Medical raises €450,000 and secures MDR certification to automate ICU urine monitoring

🇨🇭 RAROG secures €162,000 to turn everyday devices into life-saving rescue beacons