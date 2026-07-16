Omio Group to acquire Rail Europe in bid to create global rail travel powerhouse

Multimodal traveltech company Omio Group has signed a deal to acquire Rail Europe. Upon completion, Rail Europe will become part of Omio Group, joining Omio's B2C booking platform, its B2B distribution business, and its travel discovery brand, Rome2Rio.

For 90 years, Rail Europe has helped make European rail travel accessible to travellers and travel businesses worldwide.

Today, its technology, customer care services, and rail expertise support more than 25,000 partners across 70+ countries. Rail Europe connects travellers to around 250 rail providers — including SNCF, Eurostar, Trenitalia, DB, Renfe, SBB, and ÖBB — as well as leading rail passes such as Eurail and the Swiss Travel Pass.



Every year, around 5 million train tickets are sold through its platform. Through its website and app, travellers can easily book rail journeys across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, with teams around the world, Rail Europe continues to make rail travel simpler and more accessible.

With the addition of Rail Europe, Omio Group (OG) would sell 22 million train tickets per year, work with over 28,000 transport operators and travel sellers, and offer the world's most comprehensive ground transportation proposition. Rail Europe would continue to operate under its established brand, serving both B2B partners and travellers, while benefiting from the Omio Group’s technology stack, platform capabilities, and multimodal inventory. The proposed acquisition gives Omio access to Rail Europe’s global network of travel agents and operators across more than 70 countries, along with more than 90 years of rail expertise.

Jean-Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio Group, said:

“This deal marks a transformative moment for the future of global ground transport. Omio and Rail Europe would give the industry a player with the technology and scale to make connected, accessible, and affordable train travel a reality for all.



The sector has been constrained by outdated systems and controlled by dominant players for far too long.”

According to Björn Bender, CEO and Executive Chairman of Rail Europe, the past few years have been transformational for Rail Europe.

“For the next chapter, Omio and Rail Europe are a natural fit. Omio brings significant scale and transformative technology. Rail Europe adds considerable rail experience, a trusted international consumer brand, and the strongest B2B distribution network.

Together, we would offer more to our travellers, partners and the rail industry than either company could achieve on its own.”



The proposed acquisition is subject to a consultation process with the CSE (Comité Social et Économique), which will issue an advisory opinion on the transaction. The transaction will not be completed until this process has concluded.



