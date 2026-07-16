SWISSto12 raises $70M Series C to scale multi-orbit business

SWISSto12, a Swiss aerospace company developing satellite payloads and platforms for the space and telecommunications industries, has raised $70 million in a Series C funding round to expand its manufacturing and integration capacity and meet growing demand from commercial and government customers.

The raise follows the award of $84.8 million from European Space Agency (ESA) Member States to the HummingSat ARTES partnership project, through which the ESA is supporting the development and in-orbit validation of SWISSto12's HummingSat geostationary satellite platform.

Founded in 2011, SWISSto12 develops satellite payloads and communication systems using patented manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing. Its portfolio includes HummingSat (GEO), a compact geostationary satellite platform, and HummingLink (LEO), a range of multi-orbit payload and antenna solutions deployed across commercial and government space missions.

The company has secured seven HummingSat contracts with global satellite operators, including SES and Viasat, while expanding its HummingLink business into low Earth orbit constellation programmes and missions across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. More than 2,000 HummingLink solutions are currently deployed in orbit.

CEO and founder Emile de Rijk said the growing importance of space infrastructure is creating new opportunities across commercial and sovereign communications, adding:

Our products are supporting exciting new customer missions - from direct-to-device connectivity to media broadcasting, intersatellite data relays or sovereign communications infrastructure - many of which span multiple orbits.

The company will use the funding to increase production capacity for both the HummingSat satellite platform and the HummingLink product portfolio as it scales to support a growing pipeline of commercial and government programmes.