Nous secures €2.3M+ seed funding to scale Koncentra

Nous, an Italian ingredient company developing functional ingredients for the food, beverage and nutraceutical industries, has raised €2.315 million in a seed funding round to accelerate the commercialisation of Koncentra, its branded botanical functional ingredient for the energy category.

The round was led by dsm-firmenich Ventures, with participation from FoodSeed, the foodtech programme of CDP Venture Capital's National Accelerator Network, established by CDP Venture Capital and Eatable Adventures through Accelera Ventures.

Founded in Italy, Nous develops science-backed botanical ingredients using its proprietary extraction technology, with a focus on natural alternatives for the energy category. Its flagship product, Koncentra, is designed to support energy, focus and mood, and is advancing through clinical research and commercial partnerships as the company expands into international markets.

The investment brings together strategic and financial expertise spanning ingredient innovation, foodtech commercialisation and international scale-up. Nous has already established a partnership with dsm-firmenich and is continuing to expand its network of commercial partners across Europe as demand grows for natural ingredients that support energy and wellbeing across the food, beverage and nutraceutical sectors.

Lorenzo Pessini, CEO of Nous, described the investment as a significant milestone in the company's transition from scientific validation to the broader commercialisation of Koncentra:

Support from investors with deep expertise in ingredients, foodtech and market scale-up gives us the resources to strengthen the scientific position of Koncentra, expand our supply chain, and build the next generation of functional ingredients.

The new funding will enable the company to commission additional clinical studies, strengthen the scientific evidence supporting Koncentra, and expand its supply chain across Europe and Asia.

Alongside the commercial rollout of Koncentra, Nous is continuing to develop additional functional ingredients using its proprietary extraction platform while expanding its team with key hires to support the next phase of international growth.