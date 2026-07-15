Norrsken Evolve plants roots in Amsterdam after €62M fund close

Norrsken Evolve, the European pre-seed fund investing in founders tackling climate, health and resilience challenges, is formalising its Amsterdam presence by taking up base at Norrsken House Amsterdam.



The fund closed at €62 million after oversubscribing its initial €40 million target.

Norrsken Evolve is part of the Norrsken Foundation ecosystem, founded in 2016 by Klarna co-founder Niklas Adalberth, which today manages nearly $1 billion across five investment funds and operates Norrsken Houses in Stockholm, Barcelona, Brussels, Kigali and Amsterdam. Norrsken Evolve encompasses a pre-seed fund, an in-person sprint programme, and a global community for founders building Europe's resilient and sustainable future.

The fund invests up to €500K in each company and backs 20 to 30 startups per year across renewable energy, health tech, robotics, AI infrastructure, biotech and next-generation materials.



The endeavour is led by General Partners Johan Attby, Alex Bakir and Rebecka Löthman Rydå, and backed by the European Investment Fund, Saminvest, SmartCap Green Fund and Skaala, the investment firm of Taavet Hinrikus and Sten Tamkivi. 75 per cent of its portfolio companies have gone on to raise follow-on funding from leading investors.



“We have been backing Dutch founders for a while now,” said Alex Bakir, General Partner at Norrsken Evolve.

“Formalising that commitment in Amsterdam makes sense. The Dutch pre-seed ecosystem has real gaps, and we are here to back founders at the stage where most institutional capital still steps back.”



Norrsken Evolve has made two Dutch investments to date. It was the first institutional money into New Dawn Bio, the Amsterdam-based biotech company developing wood alternatives that grow without trees, and subsequently introduced the company to Capital T — also a tenant at Norrsken House Amsterdam — which led a follow-on round.

The fund co-invested in Spiral Hydrogen, an Estonian-founded team building green hydrogen infrastructure at the Port of Rotterdam. A third Dutch investment is expected to close before the end of 2026.



The fund estimates approximately five per cent of its capital — around €3 million – will be deployed in the Dutch market, targeting between five and eight investments over the lifecycle of the fund.



“Dutch LPs told us we invest too early,” said Bakir.

“Every piece of analysis on the Dutch ecosystem says early-stage capital is the critical gap. It didn’t discourage us to fulfil our mission — we kept going regardless, and closed the fund oversubscribed.”



Norrsken House Amsterdam opens 1 September 2026 in the Van Gendt Hallen, Oostenburg - the largest Norrsken House



