RYE raises €1M pre-seed to help hospitality and retail monetise energy demand

London-based RYE, the energy intelligence solution redefining how multi-site businesses manage, monetise and scale energy operations, has closed a €1 million pre-seed funding round. The funding will enable RYE to increase their range of products in order to better service new and existing users.

Rising energy costs, inadequate metering, and opaque billing are driving insolvencies, particularly in multi-site hospitality. RYE addresses this by making energy management transparent, predictable, and aligned with renewables, and is already piloting its technology at 30+ UK locations.

Diego Vega, Founder and CEO of RYE, shared:

Volatility in European energy markets is making energy more expensive for users, while decreasing profitability for suppliers. Energy has become a tax, ultimately making small businesses uncompetitive and inefficient. RYE’s mission is to make energy an enabler of growth, instead of a constraint.

Unlike legacy systems that rely solely on behind-the-meter data, RYE integrates on-site insights with forecasting models tailored to the complexities of retail and hospitality. This approach delivers greater demand-side granularity, sharper predictions, and fewer hidden costs.

By aggregating SME energy demand, RYE also boosts buy-side liquidity for off-market renewable solutions, unlocking smarter procurement and more competitive pricing.

Built to cut running costs and support scale, RYE assists multi-site businesses with metering, management, and maintenance while offering smart meter provisioning, automated bill validation and dispute support, real-time usage tracking, and automated payments, simplifying energy management from end to end.

The investment is co-led by CapitalT and January Ventures, with participation from Earth and Norrsken Evolve.

Eva de Mol, Founding Partner at CapitalT, commented:

What sets RYE apart is how deeply the team understands the realities of the energy market. With experience from Europe’s most exciting energy startups, they are perfectly positioned to make energy procurement simpler, fairer, and more reliable.

RYE’s five-year vision is to become the go-to energy intelligence layer for multi-site businesses across Europe, helping retail and hospitality groups scale while optimising energy spend.