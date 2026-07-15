Monumental secures $32M Series B to accelerate construction automation

Monumental, the Amsterdam-based construction technology company developing autonomous robotics and software for the building industry, has raised $32 million in a Series B funding round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from existing investors Plural and Hummingbird.

Founded by Salar al Khafaji and Sebastiaan Visser, Monumental is addressing labour shortages in construction through autonomous bricklaying robots powered by its AI platform, Atrium. The company's electric robots combine advanced sensors, computer vision and cranes to lay bricks and mortar with millimetre precision. The robots are deployed as autonomous subcontractors on construction sites.

Rather than selling robots directly, Monumental provides a construction service in which contractors pay for completed walls instead of purchasing and operating equipment. The outcome-based model removes the financial and operational complexity of adopting robotics while allowing builders to increase capacity without expanding their workforce.

Monumental currently operates a fleet of more than 150 robots across construction projects in the Netherlands and the UK. Its robots have helped build more than 100 homes, as well as a school, community centre, hotel and canal walls. Nearly half of those homes were completed during the past three months, reflecting a rapid increase in deployment.

Salar al Khafaji, co-founder and CEO of Monumental, said the global construction industry lacks the workforce needed to meet rising demand and that increasing capacity requires practical automation rather than experimental technology.

Every robot we deploy expands the industry's capacity to build, bringing a future of beautiful, affordable, bespoke buildings and infrastructure closer to reality,

he added.

Monumental has recently strengthened its presence in the UK by appointing a dedicated country manager and expanding its local team. Alongside further growth across Europe, the company is preparing its first pilot projects in the US as it continues its international expansion.

The funding will support the company's next phase of growth by expanding its team of hardware and software engineers, increasing the deployment of its robotic fleet across Europe and the UK, strengthening its UK operations, broadening the range of construction tasks its robots can perform, and supporting its planned expansion into the US.