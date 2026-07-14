Former Netflix payments team raises €7.2M to date for payment performance platform Nopan

Nopan, the performance platform for account and wallet payments, today announced that it has raised €7.2 million to date, including a new funding round led by Newion, with follow-on investment from Crane and Seedcamp and support from a group of angel investors. Founded by former Netflix payments leaders Konstantin Surkov and Nick Ryabov,

Nopan was created to solve a challenge they experienced first-hand: launching a payment method is relatively easy, but making it perform at scale is much harder.



Having spent years building and optimising payments for some of the world’s largest digital businesses, the founding team brings a merchant-side perspective on what it takes to deliver performance, operational maturity and scale.

While much of the existing payment infrastructure was historically built around cards, Nopan is building payment infrastructure focused on account and wallet payments. Account and wallet payments are gaining momentum across Europe, from emerging pan-European initiatives such as Wero to established local payment methods across individual markets. Yet digital businesses still need these methods to deliver the reliability, scalability and operational maturity they have come to expect from cards.



Nopan’s specialist infrastructure and optimisation layer helps digital businesses and Payment Service Providers increase conversion rates, reduce payment costs, and turn account and wallet payments into measurable business outcomes.



Nopan is live with initial customers and receiving positive feedback, while seeing growing commercial interest from leading enterprise businesses and Payment Service Providers across Europe, driven by the team’s merchant-side payments experience and its ambition to make account and wallet payments perform at scale.

“Nick and I experienced first-hand how much value can be created when payment methods are properly optimised,” said Konstantin Surkov, Co-Founder and CEO of Nopan.

“Launching a new payment method is only the beginning. The real challenge is making it perform reliably across banks, customer behaviours, operational processes and, where relevant, across markets. Nopan was created to solve exactly that challenge.”

“Nopan is addressing a clear and growing need in the payments market,” said Pieter Welten, Partner at

“Account and wallet payments represent a major opportunity, but the infrastructure required to make them perform at scale is still emerging. With its deep merchant-side payments experience and highly focused technology platform, we believe Nopan is uniquely positioned to become a category leader in this next phase of payments.”

The funding will support Nopan’s next stage of growth as the company expands its account and wallet payment method coverage across Europe, further develops its optimisation capabilities, and strengthens its commercial presence with digital businesses and fintechs.



