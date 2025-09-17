Smartfin and Newion invest €2.5M in SEQUESTO

Belgian company SEQUESTO, a scale-up transforming how organisations handle tenders, RFIs, and RFPs, has secured a strategic €2.5 million investment from Smartfin and Newion.

Founded in 2020, SEQUESTO is an AI-first platform that uses agentic workflows to automate repetitive, error-prone tasks across the entire RFx lifecycle, thereby enhancing tender teams’ efficiency and win rates.

As tenders grow in number and complexity, and AI breakthroughs emerge, the global market for RFP optimisation software is accelerating. Yet for most organizations, responding to RFPs, RFIs, and other complex procurement procedures remains largely manual, slow, and costly, with frustratingly low win rates.

Unlike legacy players that deliver only incremental improvements, SEQUESTO reimagines the entire RFx lifecycle with advanced AI, setting a new standard in the market. Its impact extends well beyond time savings, as SEQUESTO consistently reduces content management costs, accelerates time to value, and improves win rates on complex bids.

Now an international scale-up, SEQUESTO operates across key European markets and the United States, serving fast-growing SaaS firms and highly regulated enterprises alike.

The new funding will support SEQUESTO’s international expansion and further develop its market position.