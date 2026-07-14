Promptwatch raises €6M to expand its end-to-end AI search optimisation platform

Amsterdam-based Promptwatch, an AI Search Optimisation (GEO) platform, has raised €6 million in seed funding. The round was led by seed + speed Ventures, with participation from Blum Ventures, while Arches Capital followed on from its pre-seed investment made in September last year.

Founded in 2025 by Gijs de Groot and Klaas Foppen, Promptwatch helps organisations understand and improve how they are represented in AI-generated search results. Its platform is used by more than 1,840 organisations, including Duolingo, Fireflies and Monks.

As AI-powered search reshapes how people discover products and services, businesses are increasingly seeking ways to manage their visibility across generative AI platforms. Unlike traditional search, where marketers can monitor rankings and website traffic, AI-generated responses reference brands, compare providers and cite sources without clearly indicating how that information is selected.

Promptwatch addresses this challenge by providing organisations with insights into how AI models perceive their brands. Powered by more than 10 million data points collected daily from real user prompts, AI responses, citations, model updates, agentic traffic and content types, the platform analyses how AI models perceive brands. It identifies the sources influencing AI recommendations, highlights content and technical gaps, and recommends improvements to increase AI visibility.

Beyond providing insights, Promptwatch automates much of the optimisation process. Its agentic AI engine prioritises optimisation opportunities, generates AI-ready content and publishes it directly through integrations with content management systems. Unlike platforms focused primarily on measuring AI visibility and rankings, Promptwatch combines monitoring, recommendations, content generation and publishing in a single end-to-end workflow.

Gijs de Groot, CEO and co-founder of Promptwatch, said the company is focused on helping organisations better understand and improve how they are represented in AI-generated search results. He added:

In less than a year, we've built advanced capabilities including our Content Agent, Actions and Model Context Protocol (MCP), which connects Promptwatch to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude. With Agentic AI Search Optimisation, we're making it easier for organisations to scale their AI search marketing through automated execution.

The new funding will support the development of Promptwatch's next generation of agentic AI search optimisation technology, accelerate international expansion, and grow its engineering and go-to-market teams. The company also plans to open a new office in New York City to support its growing US customer base and strengthen relationships with marketing agencies, global brands and enterprise customers.