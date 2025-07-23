Droidrun raises €2.1M pre-seed to scale mobile-native AI agent infrastructure

Berlin-based Droidrun, the company behind the best-performing AI mobile agent, has secured a €2.1 million pre-seed funding round to grow its framework that enables AI agents to control Android and iOS devices and apps through natural language commands.

In a few years, automated workflows will surpass human interactions on mobile devices. Instead of switching between a dozen apps to book a business trip, checking flights, hotels and more, the agent will handle everything automatically.

This future will fundamentally transform mobile interactions. Instead of static app icons and manual navigation, we'll have agentic UIs that adapt and respond intelligently, or entirely new operating systems designed around AI agents rather than human touch.

For this transformation to happen, agents need seamless access to mobile systems to bridge human intent with digital action. Droidrun is building the infrastructure that makes this revolution possible.

Christian Ninstel, co-founder and CEO of Droidrun, said:

Everyone is building AI agents for desktop and browsers. But mobile, where most people actually spend their time, was completely ignored. We didn't just build another mobile automation tool. We built the first AI agent that works reliably on mobile apps.

Launched just 10 weeks ago, Droidrun went viral immediately, with over 900+ developers signing up for the framework in 24 hours, generating 3,300+ GitHub stars and becoming the fastest-growing mobile agent project. The open-source framework is being integrated into major AI platforms, with hundreds of developers building mobile-capable agents for the first time.

A few months ago, the founding team needed AI agents for mobile apps at their previous startup but found existing solutions weren’t production-ready. None worked reliably on real mobile interfaces. So they built their own and achieved the top performance rating on the AndroidWorld benchmark, outperforming all other mobile automation solutions.

Why does this approach work?

Most mobile automation tools try to "see" screens like humans, making them slow and unreliable. Droidrun takes a different approach by converting mobile interfaces into structured text that large language models (LLMs) can process directly. This allows for precise, fast, and deterministic control of mobile apps, essentially turning any app into an API that works reliably in production.

Early adopters are already using Droidrun for key applications, including extracting data from mobile-only platforms, automating critical mobile workflows, extending RPA capabilities to mobile environments, supporting QA agents and cloud infrastructure, and powering AI agents or robotic systems that need mobile execution.

The investment round was led by Merantix Capital, with participation from SixtyDegree Capital and prominent angel investors from the open-source and AI ecosystem, including Peter Sarlin (Co-Founder of Silo AI, acquired by AMD), Philipp Langnickel (angel investor focused on software infrastructure and developer tools), Mandeep Singh (Venture Partner at Hoxton Ventures, former CEO of Trouva), and Felix Jahn (Founder of McMakler and Home24).

Adrian Locher, co-founder and General Partner at Merantix Capital, commented:

AI agents are rapidly advancing, mobile remains the dominant user interface, and the need for automation is accelerating. The problem: there is no sufficient existing solution for true Agentic AI use on mobile. Until now. I’ve been amazed by Droidrun’s exceptional speed and execution capabilities. I’m excited to see this stellar team build the essential infrastructure for the next generation of AI-powered mobile experiences.

The funding will accelerate the development of Droidrun's cloud platform, enabling enterprises to deploy mobile AI agents at scale while maintaining the open-source framework that has driven community adoption.

Lead image: Droidrun team | Photo: Uncredited