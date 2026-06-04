Cleantech: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025
European cleantech companies raised €3.1 billion in 2025, with funding focused on energy infrastructure, industrial decarbonisation, and circular economy technologies. Germany and the UK led investment activity.
European cleantech companies raised €3.1 billion in 2025,
with investment activity concentrated around clean energy infrastructure,
industrial decarbonisation, advanced materials, recycling technologies, carbon
management, and electrification.
Large infrastructure and energy-transition projects
attracted the biggest rounds of the year, particularly in areas such as battery
storage, renewable energy, clean fuels, electric vehicle infrastructure, and
low-carbon industrial production. Several of the largest financings were aimed
at scaling commercial operations and supporting the deployment of
capital-intensive facilities.
Debt financing played a significant role across the sector,
accounting for a substantial share of total capital raised. Equity funding
remained strong, particularly for companies developing climate-focused
software, advanced materials, circular economy solutions, and carbon removal
technologies.
Geographically, Germany emerged as the leading market by
funding volume, followed by the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.
Together, these countries accounted for the majority of capital raised,
although funding activity was distributed across a broad range of European
markets, including the Nordics, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern
Europe.
Overall, the sector's funding activity highlights continued
investor confidence in technologies supporting the energy transition, circular
economy, and industrial sustainability, while also indicating a growing focus
on scaling proven solutions from pilot projects to commercial deployment (for
more detailed analyses of the European technology ecosystem, check out
Tech.eu’s annual report: European Tech 2025 - The Big Picture).
Here are ten cleantech companies that raised the most in
2025.
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