Cleantech: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

European cleantech companies raised €3.1 billion in 2025, with investment activity concentrated around clean energy infrastructure, industrial decarbonisation, advanced materials, recycling technologies, carbon management, and electrification.

Large infrastructure and energy-transition projects attracted the biggest rounds of the year, particularly in areas such as battery storage, renewable energy, clean fuels, electric vehicle infrastructure, and low-carbon industrial production. Several of the largest financings were aimed at scaling commercial operations and supporting the deployment of capital-intensive facilities.

Debt financing played a significant role across the sector, accounting for a substantial share of total capital raised. Equity funding remained strong, particularly for companies developing climate-focused software, advanced materials, circular economy solutions, and carbon removal technologies.

Geographically, Germany emerged as the leading market by funding volume, followed by the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Together, these countries accounted for the majority of capital raised, although funding activity was distributed across a broad range of European markets, including the Nordics, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Overall, the sector's funding activity highlights continued investor confidence in technologies supporting the energy transition, circular economy, and industrial sustainability, while also indicating a growing focus on scaling proven solutions from pilot projects to commercial deployment (for more detailed analyses of the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu’s annual report: European Tech 2025 - The Big Picture).

Here are ten cleantech companies that raised the most in 2025.