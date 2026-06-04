Discover London Tech Week – Where Technology Shapes the Future of European Innovation

From 8-12 June at Olympia and across London, London Tech Week brings together over 30,000 tech leaders, founders, and decision-makers from 130+ countries for one transformative week of discovery, connection, and strategic positioning. For Europe's most ambitious tech ecosystem, this is where the future takes shape.

What You'll Gain

The Intelligence That Drives Real Decisions

Move beyond the hype. Gain unfiltered insight into agentic AI, national security implications, quantum breakthroughs, and the emerging risks reshaping competitive advantage across European and global markets. This isn't theoretical discussion – you'll learn from organisations already implementing transformative technologies, from Berlin-based AI pioneers to Stockholm fintech disruptors and London's deep tech innovators. Understand how regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act are being navigated in real-time by companies leading the charge.

Access to Innovation Before Your Competitors

Connect directly with the startups transforming fintech, health tech, climate tech, and critical infrastructure – before they're on everyone's radar. London Tech Week showcases Europe's most promising scale-ups alongside global innovators, giving you early access to solutions addressing the continent's most pressing challenges: sustainable technology, digital sovereignty, and the future of work. Discover breakthrough technologies solving problems you haven't yet identified and gain competitive intelligence that positions your organisation ahead of market shifts.

Strategic Relationships That Deliver ROI

This isn't networking for networking's sake. With 300+ exhibitors and curated programming across every major technology vertical – from enterprise SaaS to Web3, cybersecurity to quantum computing – you'll leave with tangible outcomes: partnerships, pilot opportunities, investment prospects, and clear next steps. Whether you're seeking European expansion partners, evaluating emerging technologies, or building your innovation pipeline, London Tech Week delivers the connections that matter.

Why Tech.eu Readers Can't Miss This

As a member of the Tech.eu community, you're already tracking Europe's technology evolution. London Tech Week offers something different: the opportunity to shape it. Engage with policymakers, investors, and innovators to define Europe's digital future. Participate in discussions on topics that matter to your business – from navigating post-Brexit tech collaboration to capitalising on Europe's growing venture ecosystem.

Your Exclusive Access

As a valued member of the Tech.eu community, you can access London Tech Week at an exclusive discounted rate.

Register your place and enter the code TECHEU25 for a 25% discount on your Premium pass.

Join the thinkers and doers shaping the future of business through technology. This June, be where Europe's tech future is written.