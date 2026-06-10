Uncovr raises $7M to build AI infrastructure for surgery

Uncovr, a surgical AI startup focused on clinical documentation and workflow intelligence, has raised $7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Index Ventures, with participation from Seedcamp, Frst, No Label Ventures, Entrepreneurs First, and a group of healthcare and technology operators, including Digital Surgery founder Jean Nehme, Color Health CEO Othman Laraki, and Meta board member Charlie Songhurst.

Founded in 2025 by Ines Iraki, Johann Diep, and Professor Eric Vibert, Uncovr develops AI technology that analyses surgical procedures and automatically generates operative reports and procedural coding recommendations from surgical video and intraoperative workflow data.

The company is addressing a longstanding challenge in healthcare documentation. Although an increasing number of surgical procedures are captured through video, particularly in robotic and minimally invasive surgery, operative reports are still largely written manually after procedures have taken place. These reports form the official clinical and legal record of a surgery and play a critical role in patient care, hospital reimbursement, compliance, and future treatment decisions.

Uncovr's platform analyses surgical and endoscopic video recordings in real time to create structured procedural records and draft documentation before surgeons leave the operating room. All outputs are reviewed and approved prior to submission.

According to the company, grounding documentation in procedural data rather than recollection can improve clinical accuracy, coding quality, reimbursement integrity, and continuity of care. The platform also creates searchable procedural records that can be used across quality assurance, compliance, research, and operational workflows.

The company says early deployments have also highlighted documentation-related reimbursement gaps that often go undetected through conventional review processes, underscoring the operational and financial impact of incomplete surgical reporting.

Beyond documentation and coding, Uncovr aims to transform surgical procedures into structured clinical datasets that can support future healthcare systems, research initiatives, and AI-enabled surgical technologies.

Uncovr is already working with hospitals in the United States and Europe and says its deployment pipeline includes more than 400 operating rooms. Thousands of hours of surgical procedures have been analysed through the platform to date.

The new funding will support continued product development, expansion of hospital deployments, and further development of the company's AI models for surgical documentation and workflow analysis.