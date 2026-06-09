Duely secures €1.1M to reinvent M&A legal services with AI

Belgian startup Duely has raised €1.1 million to expand its AI-native legal services business focused on mergers and acquisitions. The round was led by Scalefund and Golden Egg Check, with participation from ML6 and a group of angel investors from the Belgian and UK technology, finance, and M&A sectors.

Originally founded as an API-first technology company, Duely developed AI capabilities for virtual data rooms, the platforms used to manage documents during M&A transactions. Its proprietary AI technology is designed to automate and streamline a range of document-intensive tasks commonly involved in M&A processes, helping organisations manage and analyse transaction-related information more efficiently.

In early 2026, the company expanded beyond software and began delivering legal services directly to clients, positioning itself as an AI-native legal service provider for M&A transactions. Today, it supports activities including data room preparation, legal due diligence, and transaction-related document review, combining AI-driven workflows with legal expertise and oversight.

Duely's client base includes organisations such as Corporatewise, FincoEnergies, team.blue, and Sofindev.

The company plans to use the new capital to accelerate growth across Europe, further develop its AI platform, and strengthen its position in the emerging market for AI-native professional services.

Rather than licensing software to law firms, Duely applies its technology directly to the delivery of legal services, aiming to increase efficiency across the M&A process while expanding its presence within the European M&A ecosystem.