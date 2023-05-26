🎙️ The Drive at Five - The Tech.eu Summit wrap up, Flink holds Getir at bay, and AI believe in miracles

Alright meow, listen up, because we've got a whole lotta content to recap and a whole lotta people to thank. If you missed us in Brussels earlier this week, you missed a day full of networking, great talks, and a party that saw music selections by our very own resident DJ, Mr. Robin Wauters.

Meow, to those of you who've already asked - we haven't set the date for next year, but if I know my bosses, they'll be kicking off some superwickedcrazy early bird ticket sales sometime soon. Stay tuned.

Up this week:

- Cate goes nuclear. With Heike Freund, Chief Operating Officer, Marvel Fusion and Mathieu de Lophem Partner, Nuketech.

- Manna Drones' Bobby Healy reveals the company's most delivered item, and we ponder how another type of product delivery might work.

- Meatable has developed the ability to create high-quality cultivated meat in only eight days.

- Google co-founder Sergey Brin orders up a $330,000 burger.

- Wall-e isn't what you think it is. Or is it?

- Spacetech and sustainability DO go together. Quite well in fact.

- Quantum computing: The magic number is 300.

- Flink has reportedly raised at least €150 million as takeover talks with Getir remain fruitless.

- Fake news about the Pentagon.

- NVIDIA is set to join the trillion-dollar club.

- Microsoft marches on with AI offerings. Are we looking at Clippy 6.0?

- OpenAI and governance. 'Nuff said.

- Adobe introduces generative AI in photoshop, Dan puts it to the test.

- Fiona sat down with Caroline Farberger, Nora Beavy, and Merike Gehrts at our Summit to discuss diversity.

- and Robin's anxious to watch videos!

All this, and a whole lot more on this week's Drive at Five!