How to keep the global growth engine going: A masterclass in scaling internationally from GetYourGuide, Atomico and Target Global (Tech.eu Summit video)

Interested in tech startups and how to expand a business into multiple countries? Take 20 minutes today to get a masterclass in scaling internationally, recorded at the recent Tech.eu Summit in Brussels.

The panel consisted of one of Europe's top entrepreneurs, GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO Johannes Reck, whose scale-up just collected another $194 million in funding to boost growth.

Joining him on stage were Bao-Y Van Cong, a partner at VC firm Target Global (backers of Delivery Hero, Revolut, Bird, Omio, Flink and many others), and Dan Hynes, a partner at investment firm Atomico (backers of Klarna, Supercell, Pipedrive, Lilium, Sorare and many others).

The discussion was expertly moderated by Frederik Tibau, Digital Innovation & Growth Lead at Agoria and manager of Scaleup Flanders and Scale Brussels, and can be viewed on YouTube here.