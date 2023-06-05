Events

How to keep the global growth engine going: A masterclass in scaling internationally from GetYourGuide, Atomico and Target Global (Tech.eu Summit video)

A primer on scaling technology startups internationally from GetYourGuide co-founder CEO Johannes Reck, fresh from raising a healthy $194 million in funding to support its expansion, and VC Partners Bao-Y Van Cong (Target Global) and Dan Hynes (Atomico).
Robin Wauters 15 hours ago
1
1 1
Send email Copy link

Interested in tech startups and how to expand a business into multiple countries? Take 20 minutes today to get a masterclass in scaling internationally, recorded at the recent Tech.eu Summit in Brussels.

The panel consisted of one of Europe's top entrepreneurs, GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO Johannes Reck, whose scale-up just collected another $194 million in funding to boost growth.

Joining him on stage were Bao-Y Van Cong, a partner at VC firm Target Global (backers of Delivery Hero, Revolut, Bird, Omio, Flink and many others), and Dan Hynes, a partner at investment firm Atomico (backers of Klarna, Supercell, Pipedrive, Lilium, Sorare and many others).

The discussion was expertly moderated by Frederik Tibau, Digital Innovation & Growth Lead at Agoria and manager of Scaleup Flanders and Scale Brussels, and can be viewed on YouTube here.

1 like
1
How to keep the global growth engine going: A masterclass in scaling internationally from GetYourGuide, Atomico and Target Global (Tech.eu Summit video)
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All