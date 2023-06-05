MeetFrank recruits Compensation app to provide real-time salary data

Estonian recruitment firm MeetFrank has acquired salary data app Compensation.app.

MeetFrank, founded in 2017, is the connection between skilled remote workers and recruiters. Now with Compensation.app in the mix candidates will be able to get real-time information on the salary expectations of the jobs they are applying for.

"MeetFrank has provided valuable job market information to thousands of B2B clients to help them to attract top talent. Transparent salary information has always been the basis of our mission – and we’re taking a huge leap forward. Instead of static and outdated PDFs, we offer real-time salary data that is actually useful," says Kaarel Holm, CEO, and co-founder of MeetFrank.