Austrian deeptech Hololight secures €10M for XR pixel-streaming tech

Austrian deeptech company Hololight has secured €10 million investment.

Founded in 2015, Hololight provides the technical bridge between XR applications and XR devices.

Powered by its proprietary XR streaming technology, Hololight pixel-streams XR applications from cloud or on-premise infrastructure — overcoming device, performance, and security limitations.

Pixel-streaming enables applications to be streamed from central servers directly to AR and VR devices without any loss of performance, regardless of the device and with the highest level of data security. Its platform makes these streamed experiences accessible to everyone, delivering XR like Netflix delivers movies. It allows companies to scale AR/VR applications more easily by sending data centrally from the cloud or on-premises to AR/VR devices.

"Our goal is to make every AR/VR application available wirelessly – as easy and accessible as Netflix streams movies," explains Florian Haspinger, CEO and co-founder of Hololight.

"By further developing our core technology and launching new products, we are strengthening our pioneering role and our collaboration with partners such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Snap, Meta, and others. We are convinced that XR pixel-streaming will become the global standard for AR/VR deployment – ​​and will soon be as commonplace as video streaming is today." With its product portfolio, Hololight is already laying the foundation for companies to successfully implement their AR/VR strategies.

The latest development, Hololight Stream Runtime, enables the streaming of any OpenXR-compatible app with just one click. This allows existing applications to be streamed to AR/VR devices without additional development work – a crucial step for the rapid adoption of AR/VR in enterprises.

Cipio Partners led the round, which included existing investors Bayern Kapital, Direttissima Growth Partners, EnBW New Ventures, and Future Energy Ventures.

"Hololight's unique XR pixel-streaming technology opens up the broad application of AR/VR in industry and, in the future, also for consumers," emphasises Dr.Ansgar Kirchheim, Partner at Cipio Partners.

"With this investment, Hololight can not only further scale its existing business but also market its latest innovation, Hololight Stream Runtime, worldwide."

Hololight has over 150 international customers and partners, including leading technology companies and OEMs worldwide. The company is committed to expanding its leading position in XR pixel streaming and driving the global adoption of this technology.

Lead image: Hololight. Photo: uncredited.











