Backed by the likes of Nico Rosberg, Hyperline brings a fresh approach to billing software, raises €4 million

Parisian startup Hyperline has raised €4 million in a seed funding round as it officially steps out of beta testing and throws the doors open to the public. In contrast to existing billing software solutions, i.e. Chargebee, Recurly, Zuora, etc., Hyperline says it can reduce integration time by 10x and increase agility by eliminating the need to devote developers to building a customised billing tool.

Hyperline’s €4 million seed round was led by Index Ventures with Cocoa and Klima Ventures participating. The round also saw financial backing from angel investors including Spendesk founders Rodolphe Ardant and Guilhem Bellion, Steve Avani, co-founder of Qonto, Hexa (formerly eFounders) co-founders Thibaud Elziere and Quentin Nickmans, and former Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

Founded by former Spendesk VP of Engineering Lucas Bédout, Hyperline intends to use the seed funding to continue developing the platform’s features, enhance the overall UX and embark on a recruitment drive seeking top engineering talent.

It’s no secret that the days of ‘growth at any cost’ are long gone, and as companies, and those that invest in them, increasingly focus on the bottom line, pricing and billing models have become increasingly complex. With companies leveraging pricing techniques to optimise prices for each individual use case, personalised models for different groups of customers spring up and often require engineering teams to develop customised solutions; instead of what they’re meant to be doing - working on product innovation.

Servicing B2B SaaS businesses, Hyperline can make iterations on pricing and packaging dev-free, whether the client utilises usage-based pricing, recurring billing, add-ons, or any mixture thereof. The solution connects with any payment provider and offers the ability to manage multi-currency or payment intervals.

"As an API business, our pricing model was quite complex and I knew existing billing solutions would come up short and the implementation would delay our initial go-to-market," says gladia.io Founder Jean-Louis Quéguiner. “There are so many subtleties to be aware of when running usage-based pricing, and costly mistakes can happen really fast. Hyperline has a very short integration process and the ability to pull data directly from our system, so it was an obvious decision on our side. The product is flawless and customer support is out of this world, so we're really happy with the tool.”