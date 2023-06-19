Kitt's kitting out offices, going Stateside, partnering with Raise and has raised a $8 million extension

London-based office design and management company, Kitt has raised $8 million in a Seed extension round as it opens an office in New York. It has also announced a new partnership with brokerage firm Raise to ‘offer a turnkey managed product offering to commercial real estate owners, with the objective of increasing the footprint of commercial office inventory in its marketplace’.

The funding round was led by Hoxton Ventures.

"Commercial landlords are under growing pressure to compete with serviced providers that go beyond leasing space to offer a fully managed experience to occupiers, delivered through technology,” says Steve Coulson, CEO and co-founder, Kitt. “Kitt is levelling the playing field by empowering landlords to access active buyers looking for this hospitality-like service in their spaces."

Kitt’s solution covers many areas of the office leasing process, supporting commercial real estate brokers and tenants. It provides an office makeover service for office spaces, management facilities and with the Kitt app acts as a ‘control centre’ for booking meeting and team needs. It counts Oatly, Zayo and Handshake amongst its client list.

“Kitt's strong momentum in London demonstrates that there is demand in the market for a third option to exist that retains the hospitable experience you would expect in a serviced office, delivered in a traditional do-it-yourself lease," says Hussein Kanji, partner, Hoxton Ventures. "As employers continue to prioritise the return to the office as a key driver in their employee engagement strategy, the office experience needs to work harder than ever before.”

Main image: Kitt App (source: Kitt)