Italy's Nexi Group acquires 30% stake in multichannel payment firm Computop

Milan's Nexi Group acquires 30% stake in Computop, enhancing its e-commerce and POS services. The deal expands Nexi's customer offerings and strengthens its position in the DACH region.
Dan Taylor 8 hours ago
Milan’s Nexi Group carries on with its stream of M&A activities, this time snapping up 30 per cent of German multichannel payment processing firm Computop. The purchase price remains undisclosed, however the incoming funds are expected to assist Computop in expanding its range of services in the areas of point-of-sale and e-commerce in the regions covered by Nexi.

The nearly one-third per cent stake in Computop also allows Nexi to offer omnichannel transactions to its customers, in so much that although Computop Paygate services are already connected to Nexi systems, the buy in from Nexi will facilitate the processing and acquisition from a single source.

Likewise, as part of the deal, Computop will take on indivdualised projects for retailers and industrial companies via Nexi’s customer base. In addition, these customers will also benefit from Computop's experience and network outside Europe.

“Computop enables Nexi to further strengthen its position in the key growth region of DACH, especially Germany, and in the dynamic e-commerce space. Computop brings unique capabilities in payments with at-scale online and omnichannel payments that can be tailored customer-by-customer for the specific needs of local merchants in Germany and Europe, whether they plan to grow their business within Europe or with locations around the world”, said Omar Haque, Head of Group E-commerce at Nexi.

