micromobility.com pumps air into VanMoof's tyres as it emerges as potential buyer

micromobility.com, the mobility US firm - with a large presence in Italy – has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire troubled Dutch e-bike firm VanMoof.

Micromobility's bid for the subscription-based e-bike firm is thought to see it leverage the Dutch firm’s ‘advanced e-bike technology and subscription model’ to enhance the group’s product offerings.

"This potential acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to consolidate our leadership in the micro-mobility market and diversify our portfolio of solutions. VanMoof's strong brand reputation, innovative e-bike technology, and its unique subscription model perfectly align with our vision for the future of urban transport,” says micromobility's CEO, Salvatore Palella.

"We recognise the challenges the micro-mobility sector currently faces, but we are firm believers in the transformative power of this industry. The potential acquisition of VanMoof, known for its quality and innovation, is an exciting step towards our vision for a more sustainable and efficient future of urban transportation," Palella added.

Watch this space, oh and don't call micromibility.com anything but American.